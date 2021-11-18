Two Missing Glenn Heights Females Found Safe In Under 24 Hours

Facebook

Dallas Police Assist Glenn Heights With Missing Females

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department has recovered the two females reported as missing from their residence, late afternoon on Wednesday, November 16th.

April Carrier, 22 and Judith Tidwell, 22 had last been seen yesterday at around 5 p.m. on foot at 1701 South Beckley in Glenn Heights.

“Based upon the information provided by caregivers, public safety officials searched the area and because they had a medical diagnosis of a mental disability, we were able to send out a teletype to all law enforcement in our region and get a state alert sent for missing and endangered based upon the medical diagnosis,” said Keith Moore, Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety.

It was determined the disappearance did indeed, pose a credible threat to the women’s health and safety.

Glenn Heights Police received a call at around 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning, November 17 from the Dallas Police Department who had located both of the women safely in southeast Dallas.

Dallas Police Department took both women home

The women were discovered missing Wednesday by the woman who fosters them in her home in Glenn Heights.

“The two women left the residence while the caregiver was gone,” Moore said. “We attempted to locate them and at the same time put information out as quickly as we could based upon the medical diagnosis of the two individuals. We are happy they were recovered safely so quickly and appreciate the assistance from the Dallas Police Department.”

About the City of Glenn Heights:

The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.