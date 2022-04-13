TSgt John Askew Honored at Retirement Ceremony

Facebook

TSgt John David Askew, a DeSoto resident, retired from active duty with the U.S. Air Force March 25 after 22 years of service. After several days of special activities that drew family members and friends from across the country, his official retirement ceremony and reception were held at the Marriott Hotel in Fort Worth. The presiding officer was Captain Vincent from Lockheed Martin Air Force Base, where TSgt Askew was last stationed.

Certificate of Appreciation

A Certificate of Appreciation from the U.S. President read: “I extend to you my personal thanks and the sincere appreciation of a grateful nation for your contribution of honorable service to our country. You have helped maintain the security of the nation during a critical time in its history with a devotion to duty and a spirit of sacrifice in keeping with the proud traditions of military service. Your commitment and dedication have been an inspiration for those who will follow in your footsteps, and for all Americans who join me today in saluting you for a job extremely well done. My best wishes to you for happiness and success in the future.” Signed: Commander in Chief.

Meritorious Service Medal

By Executive Order, the President of the United States authorized awarding the “meritorious Service Medal to Technical Sergeant John D. Askew for meritorious service from July 11, 2019 to May 31, 2022. TSgt Askew distinguished himself in the performances of outstanding services to the United States as NCOIC, plans, scheduling and documentation, gaining unit acceptance team, Fort Worth Texas. During this period, TSgt. Askew led 20 joint personnel in eight diverse specialties in initial manufacturing of F-35 weapon systems valued at $400B directed DD250 release review, also inspected 75 files that included over 4.6K parts validated/85 errors ID’d this decrs’d PN/SN variances by 1.7%.”

“Furthermore, Sergeant Askew advised Lockheed Martin Propulsion team of engine variances, ID’d/corrected 15 configuration management errors. This eliminated $30K action requests that saved 25 man hours. Finally, Sergeant Askew led final assembly inspection team this certified 18K critical task-list components 66 ACFT that cemented 99% initial Ops Capability rate. The singularly distinctive accomplishments of Sergeant Askew reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.”

Local Officials In Attendance

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and State Representative Carl O. Sherman Sr. also attended the retirement ceremony, and both presented congratulatory proclamations to TSgt Askew at the event. Certificates of congratulations were also issued by Commander of the 19th Air Force Major Gen. Craig D. Wills and the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, Chief Bass.

Sergeant Askew’s wife Junia Askew and their son, JJ, also participated in his retirement program. They were presented with Certificates honoring their support and commitment to TSgt Askew’s service. Askew’s parents and siblings also attended, along with about 80 friends and family members from around the country–including one friend who flew in from Japan. U.S. Air Force SMSgt Burch narrated the program, and pastor Parish Lowery gave the invocation. Central HS Honor Guard handled the posting of the colors and the ceremonial flag folding.

Askew graduated from DeSoto HS in 1998, and began his Air Force Career in May 2000. An avid photographer and sports fan, Askew can often be found covering high school sports and other activities for Focus Daily News.