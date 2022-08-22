Trash Collection Impacted By Today’s Storms-When will Your Trash Be Picked Up?

Facebook

Heavy rains and flooded streets are impacting trash collection throughout the DFW area today. For those cities that have shared updates, we have the information below.

DeSoto Trash Collection:

the City of DeSoto received an update from Republic Services letting us know that all trash services are suspended for the remainder of the day today (Monday) due to the inclement weather.

Our crew supervisor for DeSoto reported that they have experienced great difficulty with flooding and low visibility throughout the City of DeSoto this morning to the point that it is no longer safe for the trucks and crew to continue.

They will run the “Holiday Schedule” which means daily pickups for the rest of the week will be delayed by a day, weather permitting. We will provide more updates to residents as soon as possible.

Should you have questions or concerns regarding this update, please contact the Action Center at (972) 230-9600.

We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the rest of this week regarding all trash services.

Grand Prairie Trash Collection:

Due to the heavy rain and flooding we are experiencing, garbage and recycling collection has been suspended for today. Any items not yet collected will be picked up on your next regularly scheduled collection day.

Our landfill will also be closed the remainder of the day.

Mansfield Trash Collection Schedule:

Republic Services has suspended today’s curbside trash and recycling pickup due to lightning and flash flooding.

Residents:

Crews will resume Monday’s trash route on Thursday.

For recycling, there will be a one-day delay so crews will collect Monday’s route Tuesday and Tuesday on Wednesday with everything back on schedule for Thursday.

Commercial:

Crews will collect Monday’s route on Tuesday. Then run Friday and Saturday routes on Saturday. This will run just like a regular holiday schedule.