TNT’s The Lazarus Project Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global Adventure

By
News Staff
-
0
Lazarus TNT

TNT’s “The Lazarus Project” and Shinola have joined forces for The Lazarus Project Giveaway, a sweepstakes that gives fans the chance to win travel goods and iconic timepieces from Shinola, the Detroit-born design brand, for whatever thrilling global adventure viewers plan to take.

Running through July 23rd, two winners will be selected from the sweepstakes to receive a bundle that includes a built-in-Detroit Shinola watch, and other products meant to be lived in, well loved, and worn out – including a handmade Runwell leather backpack, candle set, bath robes designed for the Shinola Hotel, and a journaling set. Fans can enter for the chance to win the sweepstakes at https://www.tntdrama.com/thelazarusprojectgiveaway now through 11:59pm ET on July 23rd for their chance to enter.

“The Lazarus Project” is a riveting eight-hour drama that follows George (Paapa Essiedu), the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project – a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction and airs Sundays at 9pm on TNT.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.