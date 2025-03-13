Titanic Exhibition Honors Irish Workers on St. Patrick’s Day

Facebook

Titanic: The Exhibition will host a Saint Patrick’s Day celebration on Monday, March 17, in honor of the more than 15,000 Irish workers who built the Titanic in Belfast, Ireland. This special event will immerse guests in the rich Irish heritage connected to Titanic through a full day of programming. Events include live Irish music, dance performances, whiskey tastings, and a informative presentation on the ship’s construction and its Irish workforce.

“The story of Titanic is deeply intertwined with Ireland,” said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine. “From the skilled laborers in Belfast who built the ship to the many Irish immigrants who embarked on Titanic’s maiden voyage in search of a better life, their legacy is an integral part of this exhibition. We are thrilled to honor that history with this special event.”

Titanic Exhibition Schedule of St. Patrick’s Day Events

10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. – Exhibition Access & Commemorative Photo Opportunity.

10-11:30 a.m. – Irish Band Performance by Kinfolk. A spirited Irish band performing traditional and contemporary Irish tunes.

10:45-11 a.m.– Irish Dance Performance by the McClane School of Irish Dance.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Bagpipe Performances by Jared Malone

12-4 p.m. – Whiskey Tastings (Hourly) with Acre Distillery Irish-inspired whiskey from Fort Worth.

2 p.m. – Steel, Sweat, and Spirit: The Irish Story of Titanic’s Construction.

Titanic Exhibition Information

This Saint Patrick’s Day event comes just one month after Titanic: The Exhibition opened on February 14th. Over 60,000 tickets have been sold to date. The exhibition will run through May 11, 2025. With peak dates selling out quickly, advance ticket purchases are recommended.

Titanic: The Exhibition is a deeply immersive, interactive experience that tells the story of Titanic through original artifacts, ship re-creations, and personal stories of passengers and crew. Guests can walk through detailed recreations of Titanic’s Grand Staircase, first-class suites, third-class cabins, and even the ship’s exterior under a starry night sky. The exhibition also features a VR experience that takes visitors to Titanic’s final resting place, offering a never-before-seen look at the legendary shipwreck.

Titanic: The Exhibition is located in Pepper Square, 14902 Preston Road in Dallas. Tickets for the March 17 St. Patrick’s Day celebration of Irish heritage are available at thetitanicexhibition.com.