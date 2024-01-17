The Midlothian ISD Athletic Hall of Honor set to welcome the Class of 2023

Facebook

The Hall of Honor Board is excited to welcome this year’s Class of 2023 inductees at

the Annual Banquet on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The event aims to inspire a

passion for athletics in Midlothian ISD and recognizes the outstanding athletes,

coaches, and teams who have contributed to the district’s athletic programs.

Since its inception in 2014, the Midlothian ISD Athletics Hall of Honor has been

recognizing athletes, coaches, teams and supporters who have represented the district

with distinction. This year’s inductees are no exception.

Coach Ray Hydes, Coach Clif White, and Coach Lee Wiginton have left a significant

impact on their respective sports and the students they coached. Andrea Norton

Rodgers (‘89) and Shana Rash Vaughan (’03), both exceptional athletes during their

time at Midlothian High School, are also being recognized for their outstanding athletic

achievements.

In addition to these exceptional individuals, several teams will be celebrated for their

remarkable performances. The 1958, 1959, and 1960 Midlothian High School Boys

Basketball Teams set a high bar for future teams to strive towards. The 2003 MHS Girls

Golf Team and the 2006 MHS Softball Team were both dominant in their respective

sports, leaving a lasting legacy on the district’s athletic programs.

Join us at Midlothian Heritage High School, to celebrate and honor this year’s inductees

at the banquet beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024 (doors open at

5:00 p.m.).

Tickets: https://www.midlothianhoh.com/tickets