The Finch New American Grill in Grand Prairie Lives Up to Its Buzz

After hearing so much positive buzz about the new American Grill, The Finch, that opened in Grand Prairie last fall, my husband and I were eager to visit this trendy restaurant. On our recent lunch visit, we found the bright and open ambiance of The Finch especially welcoming. Our table offered a great view of Epic Central’s delightful water displays. With the arrival of patio weather, The Finch is an ideal place to enjoy a leisurely lunch or happy hour by the water. We noticed several groups enjoying their lunch on the patio.

To make your visit even better, The Finch is featuring an inviting new drinks and happy hour menu. Their Happy Hour menu includes Mini Martini Singles (offered all day for only $5). The minis are available in Cosmopolitan, Appletini, Classic Martini, or Lemon Drop flavors. During our lunch we noticed several diners taking advantage of a limited time special offer of a mini martini with purchase or lunch entrée for only $0.75. Mini Martini Flights of three were offered all day for $12.

Featured Mocktails

The mocktails included Grapefruit Basil Cooler –( $6) Simple syrup, sprite, grapefruit, grapefruit peel and basil garnish; Cucumber Lime Spritz –($6) Cucumber, simple syrup, lime, soda water, cucumber and lime wheel garnish; and Strawberry Lemonade – ($6) Strawberry puree, simple syrup, lemon, lemon and strawberry garnish. I tried the Blackberry Lavender Splash–($6) Lemonade, blackberries, lemongrass, lavender, that was very tart and refreshing.

I ordered a Greek salad (romaine & butter lettuce, feta, diced cucumbers & tomatoes, Kalamata olives, pickled red onion, herb vinaigrette, and garlic croutons ($14.45)—very fresh and perfectly-seasoned. My husband rather reluctantly ordered the French onion soup (after complaining about it being the only soup on the menu) but he loved The Finch chef’s take on this classic. It features melted Swiss & Havarti, toasted baguette, and chives-$9.45).

My entrée was white wine shrimp scampi, with large shrimp served with fresh linguini, white wine garlic butter, heirloom tomatoes, parsley, and Pecorino cheese ($19.45). This dish was so good I’ll definitely want to order it again. Staying true to form, my meat and potatoes loving spouse ordered the CFS, with jalapeño sausage gravy, and butter whipped mashed potatoes ($19.95).

We shared a side of Crispy Aioli Brussels ($8.45), and a dessert of Butterscotch Pecan Bread Pudding (butterscotch, brioche, hot bourbon caramel, toffee pecans, fresh berries, vanilla ice cream ($13).

The Finch’s Updated Menus

New options for all-day dining include house pastas, like the Cajun Chicken pasta ($15.99) with Gemelli, spicy Alfredo, roasted garlic, basil, parmesan confetti focaccia toast points. Specialty cuts include a Filet Mignon ($24.99) served with grilled broccolini, whipped potatoes, tobacco onions, and demi-glaze. Handheld classics like the Smash Burger ($13.99) with double patty, American cheese, house sauce, LTOP, and battered fries were also featured.

The Finch also features a new Kids’ Brunch Menu, only available during weekend brunch service. It includes such tasty new options as French Toast–$7) with powdered sugar and syrup; Breakfast Tacos ($7), Flour Tortilla, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, White Cheddar; and Kid’s Breakfast – ($7) Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, and Seasonal Fruit.

The Finch American Grill in Grand Prairie features fine food, great service, and a lovely ambiance, so now we know what all the buzz was about! Located at 2955 South State Highway 161 in Grand Prairie’s Epic Center (469-480-6603). Hours Mon-Thurs: 11am-10pm; Fri: 11am-11pm; Sat: 10am-11pm, and Sun: 10am-10pm.