Thanksgiving offers

Bread Winners is offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners for $25 a person, realizing that families come in many different sizes. Orders are available for pickup at any of their four locations in North Texas, and must be placed by 3 p.m. Nov. 21 for pickup Nov. 23.

Dinners come with a choice of sliced oven roasted turkey or sliced cider glazed ham, and includes herbed cornbread stuffing, Leek mashed potatoes, homemade Sage turkey gravy, homemade Cranberry Orange sauce, and pull-apart rolls. A la carte items are also available for purchase and pickup.

A whole Cider glazed ham (7-8 lbs.) is $90; 1 lb. sliced Cider-glazed ham ($13); 1 lb. sliced oven roasted turkey breast ($14); each serving 12-15 people. Additional sides are available for $6 a pint, $12 a quart, or $30 for a 9×13 pan that serves 12.

Bread Winners locations: Uptown: 3301 McKinney Ave. in Dallas, (214) 754-4940; Inwood Village: 5560 W. Lovers Lane in Dallas, (214) 351-3339; Northpark Center: 8687 N. Central Expressway in Dallas, (469) 232-9798; and 4021 Preston Road in Plano, (972) 312-9300.

Thanksgiving for Your Service at The Statler

For the fifth consecutive year, The Statler hosts Thanksgiving for Your Service, a tribute to our nation’s heroes presented by Centurion American Development Group and Operation Forever Free. On Thanksgiving Day, all active first responders, retired veterans, medical professionals and their immediate families are invited to enjoy a complimentary Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m.

“This country has done so much for me that I am proud to support Operation Forever Free and give back to those who have served our country and our community so valiantly,” said Centurion American CEO Mehrdad Moayedi.

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner buffet with all the trimmings will be served in The Statler’s restaurant, Scout. Football games will be playing on the big screen. Reservations for Thanksgiving for Your Service are requested in advance, and complimentary valet will be provided. For reservations, click thestatlerdallas.com/thanksgiving.

One90 Smoked Meats

One90 Smoked Meats wants to make your holiday easy and enjoyable by preparing a Thanksgiving feast for your family. Owner Kyle St. Clair has put together some of his favorite holiday recipes for all to savor without the fuss and hassle of slaving in the kitchen.

“I want to give Dallas the opportunity to experience the recipes that my family and I enjoy during the Holiday season,” said Kyle St. Clair, owner of One90 Smoked Meats. “Takers will experience the traditional Thanksgiving menu enhanced with some family favorite sides. Plus, who wouldn’t want to spend more time with guests as opposed to being in the kitchen all day.”

Choose the main dish and side dishes in just one easy online step. View, click and choose from a Large or Small Pecan Smoked Turkey, Spiral Sliced Ham, Smoked Beef Tenderloin, Smoked Salmon, or Smoked Prime Rib. Side options include classics such as Potato Salad, Mac ‘N’ Cheese and Green Beans. Desserts range from Banana Pudding to Peach and Cherry Cobbler.

Details and Pricing for Thanksgiving Orders

• Large Turkey (20 – 24lb Precooked Wt., serves 16+) / $99.99

• Small Turkey (13-15lb Precooked Wt., serves 10+) / $74.99

• Smoked Turkey Breast (3-4lb avg wt., serves 10+) / $64.99

• Spiral Sliced Half Ham (7 lbs average weight, spiral sliced, serves 20+) / $70

• USDA Prime Whole Brisket (6-8 lbs average weight) / $180

• USDA Prime Half Brisket (3-4 lbs average weight, serves 16) / $95

• Half Beef Tenderloin (2-3 lbs average weight) / $130

• Smoked Salmon Filet (1-2 lbs) / $75

• Prime Rib (5-6 lbs average weight) / $250

• Half Pan of Potato Salad, Mac ‘N’ Cheese OR Green Beans (serves 20+) / $40

• Full Pan of Potato Salad, Mac ‘N’ Cheese OR Green Beans (serves 50+) / $75

All items are cryo-packaged to lock in the smoky-goodness, and make for easy transport. Hams are spiral sliced. Pre-slicing and spiral slicing are available for the other meats upon request. Thanksgiving orders must be placed online and are available for pick-up at One90 Smoked Meats on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, November 22nd/23rd between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. All major credit cards are accepted. For more details or to order, visit one90smokedmeats.com/.