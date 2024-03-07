Texas Online Preparatory School Now Enrolling for 2024-25 School Year

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LEWISVILLE, TX (Feb. 27, 2024) — Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS), which offers full-time online education for students in grades 3-12, is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 academic school year.

TOPS is powered by K12 and led by Texas-certified educators who teach high-quality curriculum meeting state standards and tailored to each student. The school provides a Texas public school education virtually with regular live class sessions to help kids stay connected in a digital learning environment.

“Texas Online Preparatory School is excited to welcome students in grades 3-12 in the coming school year,” said TOPS Executive Director Kristina Nanini. “We take great pride in preparing children for the future of their dreams. We believe in a culture of high expectations, and we aim to foster a strong sense of belonging. Our career and college prep program is top-notch. We know that once you join our narwhal family, you’ll want to remain a narwhal through high school graduation!”

In addition to taking core courses, TOPS students can discover post-secondary education options in high-demand fields, including health sciences, information technology and education. Students are also exposed to industry professionals and provided opportunities for apprenticeships and internships to prepare them for future careers, all while earning a high school diploma.

As a complement to virtual learning, TOPS offers in-person events and field trips to help students stay connected. Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Texas searching for a safe, personalized learning environment. To learn more, visit tops.k12.com.

About Texas Online Preparatory School

Texas Online Preparatory School (TOPS) provides an innovative public school learning experience that equips students for lifelong success. Serving students across the state in grades 3-12, TOPS’ Texas-certified teachers ensure students thrive in school. TOPS is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about TOPS, visit tops.k12.com