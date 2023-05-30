Texas Lottery Commission Honored With A Pair of Telly Awards

64 shares Facebook

AUSTIN – For a second consecutive year, the Texas Lottery Commission’s creative in-house video efforts have been recognized by The Telly Awards. This year, the agency was named a Bronze Winner in two Branded Content categories for its “FY22 Sales & Revenue” video and for its “30th Anniversary Campaign” video. The 44th Annual Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, were announced on May 23.

“We are thrilled to have both of these well-produced videos recognized as a result of a highly-respected national and international competition,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Over the last year, we have had opportunities to tell some important stories of the Texas Lottery’s past and present, and these award-winning videos have helped us do that in a very effective way. Through the high-level production and the strategic placement of these videos on our social media channels, we’ve been able to educate our players and followers about the rich history of the Texas Lottery and the great success it has been in our state, especially for public education and veterans’ services. These Telly Awards are a tribute to the creativity and hard work executed by our talented and committed staff.”

“FY22 Sales & Revenue” was recognized in the General – Government Relations category of the Branded Content section. The one-minute video highlights the record-breaking sales and revenue milestones achieved by the Texas Lottery during the 2022 fiscal year. The video features a mix of in-house and stock footage with an upbeat audio track as the record-breaking monetary amounts are spotlighted through a series of animated on-screen graphics. In the 2022 fiscal year, the Texas Lottery surpassed its all-time sales record for the 12th consecutive year, achieving $8.297 billion in sales, which resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.

The achievement included new records for scratch ticket and draw game sales.

Recognized in the Campaign – Promotional category of the Branded Content section, “30th Anniversary Campaign” is a sizzle reel that recaps the Texas Lottery’s startup in 1992 and the many ways the Texas Lottery commemorated its 30th Anniversary from May 2021 through May 2022. The one-minute, 29-second video highlights the various promotional events, monthly content and giveaways on social media, a special Play Responsibly campaign, the 30th Anniversary scratch ticket game, the 2022 Telly Award-winning “30 Years of Winning” Documentary and the 30th Anniversary finale event featuring the electronic rock band Ghostland Observatory.

Both award-winning videos were conceptualized by the agency’s Media Relations Division and were produced and edited internally by Texas Lottery staff editor and videographer Philip Bates. Since 1979, The Telly Awards have honored excellence in video and television. Award submissions are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council, consisting of more than 200 leading experts in the industry. Winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world. This year’s Telly Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from around the globe, the most in a decade. A list of the 44th Annual Telly Award winners can be found here.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $36.9 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $81 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $212 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.