Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Announces 2023 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates TangerKids Day

Dallas-Fort Worth shopping destination awards project funding to local schools

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 16, 2024) — As part of a continued commitment to support education and invest in the local community, Tanger Outlets Fort Worth announces its 2023 TangerKids Grants recipients.

Local winners include:

Bluebonnet Elementary School: $350 for Hands on Learning Tools

Caprock Elementary School: $600 for Digital Display featuring Student Work & Celebrations

Cesar Chavez Elementary School: $700 for Books for Battle of the Books

Christene C. Moss Elementary School: $500 for Fly High Book Club

Clara Love Elementary School: $500 for Visual Cooking with Special Needs Students

Hillwood Middle School: $381 for Illuminate Maker Space

Keller Collegiate Academy: $1,600 for transportation to College Campus Tours

Lance Thompson Elementary School: $1,299 for Mobile Maker Space

Nance Elementary: $750 for Annual Underwater Magic Art Extravaganza

Ponder Elementary School: $1,000 for Art Supplies

Tanger Fort Worth will donate a total of $7,680 across the community to fund classroom investments through the TangerKids Grants program. More than half of grant funding across all centers is allocated to support underserved schools for programs including special education initiatives, hygiene and clothing closets, literacy efforts, STEM and more.

“Tanger is dedicated to strengthening the community, and supporting educational opportunities for local students is a key priority for us each year,” said Tanger Fort Worth Marketing Director Holly Conner. “These grants were requested directly by Dallas-Fort Worth area teachers for meaningful projects that enhance learning environments and contribute to students’ success both in and out of the classroom.”

The annual program serves public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. Applications were open from Aug. 14 – Oct. 16, 2023, and winners were chosen from numerous applicants within the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Tanger Fort Worth will celebrate TangerKids Day on Wednesday, January 24th with check presentations to local schools receiving grants.

To learn more about TangerKids Grants, please visit grants.tanger.com.

