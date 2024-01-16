Mean Girls Inspired Cocktails That Are So Fetch

Facebook

Have you heard the news, “Mean Girls” is back in theaters and it’s time to round up the girlfriends and make it a fun evening with Cady Heron and Regina George. So, in the spirit of pop culture and iconic quotes, check out these ‘grool’ Mean Girls inspired cocktails featuring Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin. This handcrafted gin blends nine botanicals to create a delicate spirit with a stunning all-natural rose hue, perfect for drinking pink.

FETCH ME AN ELDERFLOWER SOUR

Description: Delicate, decadent and dressed to impress, the Elderflower Sour brings forth the best of our botanical recipe.

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Egg White (or Aqua Faba)

Garnish: Rose Petals

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain to remove ice. Shake again without the ice. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with rose petals.

ON WEDNESDAYS WE DRINK NEGRONIS

Description: With a deep ruby hue and balanced flavor profile, our signature Negroni Rosa elevates this bold Italian classic.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

¾ oz Luxardo Bitter Bianco

¾ oz Dry Vermouth

Garnish: Orange Twist

Method: Stir on ice, and strain into a chilled rocks glass over a large ice cube or sphere. Garnish with an orange twist.

I WANT MY GIMLET BACK!

Description: Enjoy the effortless elegance of our Garden Gimlet. Add a sprig of lavender to garnish and take in the aromas of a flower field in bloom!

Ingredients:

2 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Lavender Sprig or Aromatics

Method: Shake ingredients on ice. Strain into a chilled coupe or Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with a lavender sprig for aromatics.

Serving these to your friends will have you reminding your kids, “I can’t help that I’m so popular.” – Gretchen Wieners.