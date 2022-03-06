Summer Camp For Those Looking To “Beef” Up Their Knowledge of The Industry

Facebook

Summer camp takes students from pasture to plate in beef industry tour- 2022 TSCRA CATTLE RAISERS ROUNDUP

Applications due April 15.

FORT WORTH, Texas ­– Summer camp just got beefed up.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced it will host it’s first TSCRA Cattle Raisers Roundup July 25-29. The event is open to students who have just completed their sophomore to senior years of high school and are interested in gaining in-depth beef industry knowledge. The camp is limited to elite young leader applicants, and only 15 applicants will be selected to attend yearly.

TSCRA Cattle Raisers Roundup will include tours at cattle operations and beef packing plants, as well as the opportunity to speak with industry leaders.

Hughes Abell, a rancher from Austin and the association’s president, said this is the first event of its kind from Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

“We are incredibly excited for this opportunity to support the next generation of cattle raisers,” Abell said. “This intensive experience will benefit participants no matter which segment of the beef industry they choose to enter.”

Objectives

Introduce participants to all aspects of the beef industry including cow-calf, stocker, packer, retailer and consumer perspectives.

Establish ideas for conservation, sustainability and stewardship of natural resources through rangeland stewardship.

Build cognitive thinking skills through problem solving and leadership activities.

Allow participants to meet and interact with leading industry representatives and TSCRA board and committee members.

Create a networking opportunity of likeminded young leaders in the beef industry.

Applications are due April 15, 2022.

For more information, or to apply, visit tscra.org/2022-tscra-cattle-raisers-roundup-july-25-29-2022.