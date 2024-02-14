Subtl Debuts Their Stak 2.0 With Elevated Packaging & Elite Formulations

“At Subtl Beauty, we believe in empowering busy individuals to embrace their natural beauty with simplicity and style,” states Rachel Reid, Founder and CEO of Subtl. “The Stak 2.0 is a testament to that belief, seamlessly fitting into the fast-paced lifestyle of on-the-go individuals, travelers, working professionals, and even beauty minimalists seeking a personalized and convenient makeup routine. Our goal is to provide high-quality, stackable solutions that enhance confidence and empower our customers to shine, without weighing them down.”

Subtl Beauty has worked diligently, embracing customer feedback to perfect every formula, and underwent a meticulous reformulation of their makeup formulas to meet clean beauty standards while maintaining the quality of their color selections. New products include skin conditioning with ingredients like Bayberry Fruit Wax and Vitamin E, sheer and forgivable applications, and pigment load adjustments for buildable results. All products within the Stack 2.0 line arevegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free formulas.

The Stak 2.0 offers endless possibilities in a compact design, whether seeking a natural glow, warm radiance, sultry allure, or bold expressions. Shoppers can build a custom stack, shop or take the Subtl quiz to find their perfect stack match. The beauty of the customization is that you can add new product pods anytime or subtract empty ones. Every stack also comes with a lid, applicator, and a free brush BFF.

For those seeking a fully customized makeup experience Subtl Beauty allows customers to Build a Custom Stack by mixing & matchingany of the below items:

Inspired by her own experiences of the hustle of modern life and the desire to look put together effortlessly, founder Rachel Reid ingeniously designs a compact, customizable solution to meet real makeup needs in the midst of everyday life. The 2.0 release demonstrates Subtl’s dedication to providing high-quality and versatile makeup options, empowering individuals to embrace their unique style easily and confidently.

ABOUT SUBTL

Since 2018, Subtl has been redefining beauty with simplicity, personalization, and authenticity. Their stackable makeup solutions cater to the modern, fast-paced lifestyle, offering compact, travel-friendly, and customizable products. Subtl Beauty perfects every formula, ensuring efficiency, ease of application, and long-lasting wear. Their essentials align with conscious consumer values: clean, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free. For more information on Subtl Beauty visit https://subtlbeauty.com/.