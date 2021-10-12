Seventh Annual Art Walk West is Oct. 23

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Art Walk West, a community favorite event created by the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce in 2015, kicks off Oct. 23. The seventh annual Art Walk celebrates the creative culture of the West Dallas community, which boasts one of the city’s largest concentrations of artists and artist studios.

Winding through Trinity Groves and the emerging Tin District of art studios and gallery spaces, Art Walk West is free to attend and open to the public. North Texas art enthusiasts are invited to attend and experience the thriving creative movement that continues to grow at the foot of the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge.

This year’s event will feature an outdoor walking and driving self-guided tour, as it aspires to create a safe space for community connection through the arts. The event also lifts up artistic voices that address this year’s theme of “FUTURE/PAST.”

Art Walk West Tour

Guests are encouraged to start their tour on Fabrication Street, where they can pick up a free map and program of the day’s activities. Stops on the Art Walk West map include Tin District artist studios, and West Dallas art spaces like Sweet Pass Sculpture Park and the Fabrication Yard (Dallas’ only legal graffiti zone). Over 15 new public mural works are featured with the week-long Wild West Mural Fest (Oct. 16-23).

A sound stage on Fabrication Street features live performances, provided by the AT&T Performing Arts Center and Toyota, to keep attendees entertained between stops. Some of West Dallas’ most important artists and galleries will be participating, including Ex Ovo and 500x gallery.

West Dallas Chamber of Commerce thanks these sponsors and partners: Atmos Energy, Tin District, Trinity Groves, West DallasInvestments, Dallas Transfer, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park, EMSPAA(The Eugene McDermott Scholars Program Alumni Association),Methodist Healthcare Systems, Urban Storage, Las Haciendas,Cypress at Trinity Groves, 3015 Trinity Groves, Blanks, ACTX ,Nature Nate’s, Peaberry Coffee, Dan Lam, ArtsBridge, SingletonTattoo, Dallasites101, Dickies, Sunbelt, Steam Theory Brewing, Trinity Park Conservancy, and Brooklyn Brewery.

The Seventh annual Art Walk West will take place next Saturday from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, please visit westdallaschamber.org/. The West Dallas Chamber of Commerce has a mission to advance and promote the development of West Dallas.