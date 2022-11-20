Santa is Coming to Town: Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa to host Brunch with Santa

Facebook

A visit from Santa, Gingerbread House building, a letters to Santa station, and delicious brunch offerings at the Frisco resort

FRISCO, Texas – Santa Claus is coming to Frisco! The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa will host two Brunch with Santa events on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children 12-years-old or younger, and they can be purchased by calling 972-668-8713.

The open-to-the-public event will feature a visit from the man himself, Santa Claus, and children will have the opportunity to take photos and engage with him. Additionally, families will enjoy a Gingerbread House building activity, “Letter to Santa” station, and delicious brunch offerings.

WHAT Brunch with Santa

WHEN Saturday, Dec. 10

9 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. to Noon

WHERE The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa

1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Free self-parking is available.

TICKETS $45 for adults

$30 for children 12-years-old or younger

Tickets can be purchased by calling 972-668-8713.

Emerging from a $30M full property revitalization, The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is the ideal retreat for business and leisure travelers in Frisco, Texas. Ideally located near top Frisco/Plano/Dallas attractions, the resort offers a rare destination to gather, connect and experience laidback luxury with plenty of room to roam. The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is the only resort in Frisco that provides luxury accommodations alongside extensive event spaces and locally inspired dining, all situated in one serene and spacious setting.