Revving Up Nostalgia: A Week in the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition

If I had a say in my first wheels, that ’72 Volkswagen Super Beetle I was ultimately given wouldn’t have made the cut. Nope, I was dead set on a Ford Bronco. Minutes after snagging my driver’s license, I was knee-deep in classifieds, hunting for my dream ride. But try as I might, I couldn’t sway my folks from their affinity for the baby blue love bug. So, when they rolled up with the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage in Race Red for a week of testing, it was like love at first sight. I was head over heels before even cranking the engine.

It was like stepping back in time while still being modern. Picture this: I’m cruising down the street in that eye-catching Race Red, feeling like I own the road. And let me tell you, this thing turns heads like crazy. Every corner I turned, heads swiveled, and thumbs shot up in approval. It’s like this Bronco has its own fan club, and for that week, I was the undisputed president!

The 2023 Bronco Heritage Edition comes with standard Big Bend® series equipment and features, with the 300-hp turbo 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine under the hood. Buyers can choose either a seven-speed manual or available 10-speed automatic transmission. I was lucky enough to drive the seven-speed and I loved the authentic feeling of shifting gears.

Ford nailed that retro vibe with the two-tone paint job and classic Oxford White accents. Those 17-inch aluminum wheels in matching Oxford White? It is pure eye candy. Inside, it’s all about the vintage flair with plaid cloth seats, an Oxford White instrument panel, and striking red accents on the dash and grab handles. Oh, and I was a little obsessed with the heritage stripe on the exterior with 1960s-style ‘Bronco’ scripting.

While I didn’t take it off-road during my seven days of driving, the Bronco Heritage is itching for some trail action. With features like the HOSS 2.0 suspension system, a Terrain Management System boasting six G.O.A.T (goes over any terrain) modes, Electronic-Locking front and rear axle, and Hill Descent Control, this bad boy is ready for whatever the wilderness throws its way. Although, I wouldn’t be excited about cleaning those oxford white wheels after hitting the trails.

Bronco Heritage Makes A Statement

Heritage Edition models come standard with Big Bend® series equipment and features, including a 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine with a 7-speed manual or available 10-speed SelectShift™ automatic transmission. The engine delivers up to 300 horsepower and 325 lb.-ft. Torque. If you’re going to use the Bronco for towing, it can tow up to 3500 pounds.

Personally, I like the Bronco Heritage trim better than the Jeep Wrangler for both its design and the way it handles on the road. However, both are very noisy on the road, and I prefer Jeep’s UConnect to the Ford Sync infotainment system. What really sets this Bronco apart is the way it makes you feel. It’s not just a car; it’s a vibe. You’re not just driving; you’re making a statement. And let me tell you, it’s a statement that gets noticed.

If you’re ready to add a Ford Bronco to your stable or garage, the 2023 Ford Bronco is available in seven primary trim levels: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, and Everglades. The Heritage Edition model is based on the Big Bend trim and the one we’d recommend.

So, how much does a 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage cost? The Bronco Heritage two-door starts at $45,900 with the 2.3-liter seven-speed.