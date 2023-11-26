Reliant Lights Your Holidays at AT&T PAC Dec. 2

Facebook

Reliant Lights Your Holidays, the annual celebration at AT&T Performing Arts Center, is Dec. 2. The free and festive event includes live entertainment sponsored by The David M. Crowley Foundation. Festivities are from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus.

Featured events include American choral rock legend Polyphonic Spree with a special appearance by trailblazing Latin band Vanita Leo. Thousands of LED lights illuminate Sammons Park; while a Christmas themed DRONE SHOW by world record holder Sky Elements blasts off to fireworks from Pyrotex.

Holiday Celebration Family Fun

A wintry snow playground with real snow, kids’ craft area, free photos with Santa sponsored by Lexus, free miniature golf on the Reliant Putting Green, plus expanded food and beverage offerings and more.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Center to celebrate the holidays,” said Warren Tranquada, President and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “Bringing families and our Dallas community together is what we are all about, in the name of the holiday season, we are excited to keep doing this for many more years.”

Reliant Lights Your Holidays kicks off the holiday season at the Center, featuring Texas Ballet Theater’s classic staging of The Nutcracker, Dallas Theater Center’s A Christmas Carol, and kicking off our 2023/24 Broadway season with The Cher Show and Cirque Holiday Musica Wonderland!

Reliant Lights Your Holidays

“Reliant is thrilled to be back lighting up the holidays in Dallas and celebrating this special season with the AT&T Performing Arts Center,” said Andrea Russell, Senior Vice President, Reliant. “We love welcoming the community to the beautiful Dallas Arts District for this signature holiday event that has something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Special thanks to Univision 23, the official media sponsor and hosts, The David M. Crowley Foundation, the official entertainment sponsor, Lexus, the official Santa Claus sponsor, and Reliant, the official energy provider of the AT&T Performing Arts Center for this signature holiday event.

AT&T Performing Arts Center

There is no better place to explore and experience live performing arts than the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation’s finest performance venues: the Winspear Opera House (the best stage for Broadway in North Texas), Wyly Theatre, Strauss Square and the welcoming public green space, Sammons Park.

AT&T Performing Arts Center offers a public gathering place for everyone; a place that entertains audiences, inspires creativity and makes the cultural fabric of our great community even stronger. For more information, please visit attpac.org.