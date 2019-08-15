Rainbow Vomit “Paw”tners with SPCA of Texas for Pics & Paws Event

Party Like An Instapup for a good cause

Is your dog friendly and photogenic? Here’s a chance to bring your well behaved pup to Rainbow Vomit on August 24 & 25 with 20% of proceeds benefiting homeless animals.

What: It’s a wagging tail, it’s a cuddle bug, it’s doggo kisses, it’s…instapup! Join SPCA of Texas at Rainbow Vomit for a special Pics & Paws event where furry friends are welcome to join in on the picture taking fun at Dallas’ #1 rated immersive art exhibit. Twenty percent of all proceeds from this special two-day event will benefit the SPCA of Texas. Staff from Rainbow Vomit and SPCA of Texas will be onsite to help take pictures and make sure each guest has a doggone good time.

When: Saturday, August 24 beginning at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 25 beginning at 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Vomit is located across the street from the historic Fair Park right off the DART at 3609 Parry Avenue, Dallas, TX, 75226 (map).

Pricing: Ticket costs are $25 per human, $15 per child, and $15 per doggo. Each slot is 45 minutes long and is limited to six dogs at a time. Want more time and the best pics possible out of your visit?

This special 2 day event will be the first and only chance for visitors to bring their dog for awesome pictures and super-sized adventure! 20% of all proceeds go to benefit the SPCA of Texas, tickets go on sale on Thursday August 8th.

Choose the Pro Pup Photo Package and receive extra time and the ability to bring in professional camera gear. This package includes a human ticket as well for the cost of $65. Tickets are available for purchase here: www.rainbowvomit.com/tickets

Pics & Paws Requirements:

Dogs must meet the following requirements to participate in this event:

Dogs must be at least 4 months old

Must be Spayed / Neutered

Friendly and sociable around people and other dogs (not aggressive).

Flea and tick free

Current within the calendar year on vaccinations, including Rabies, DHLPPC, and Bordetella

Dogs must remain on a leash at all times

