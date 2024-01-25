Puro Sound Labs upgrades its award winning PuroQuiet kids headphones, with the introduction of the new PuroQuiet Plus.

Facebook

California, 25th January 2023: Puro Sounds Labs, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium, safe children’s headphones, today announces the introduction of its new PuroQuiet Plus headphones. This follows the success of its predecessor, PuroQuiet, which has consistently been the top choice of kid’s headphones for Wirecutter and CNN to name but a couple. The PuroQuiet Plus now features a USB-C connector and has added two attractive color options to the range, purple and teal. The Puro Sound Lab’s PuroQuiet Plus wireless kids headphones are available from Amazon in a choice of 6 colors for an RRP of $139.99.

The new headphones employ many outstanding features including high-quality aluminium construction and plush noise-isolating ear-pads. The outstanding clarity of the Puro Balanced Response curve and digital signal processing (DSP) enable volume-limiting to prevent ear damage. It matches the natural sound reproduced in a perfectly tuned listening room. Thanks to the superior sound quality, music vocals and movie or game dialogue is heard clearly against the full spectrum of audio, from deep bass to high frequencies, reducing the need to increase the volume. Due to the advanced digital signal processing, the volume limiting at 85dB is completely imperceptible and natural.

In addition to the sleek design, the PuroQuiet Plus headphones have an active noise cancellation feature that suppress ambient noise levels and provides a superior listening experience in even the loudest of environments. It blocks out daily noise and background sounds up to 22 dB, complemented by 82% noise isolation and puts the wider world on mute so youngsters can listen clearly in a loud environment. It can also help calm children down in a loud and unfamiliar environment, reduce noise related stress and increase their overall focus on one thing without the distraction of ambient noise. Puro Sound Labs is the first ever company to be Certified Sensory Inclusive. Additional features include the latest Bluetooth profiles for CD-like quality wireless audio, a highly sensitive microphone for taking calls or gaming with friends and up to 16-hours of active battery life.

The PuroQuiet is designed to keep music at suitable volume levels for children whilst maintaining a balanced sound signature. The default 85dB volume limiting prevents kids and teens from suffering the gradual but permanent hearing damage by cranking the sound up too high unintentionally. The maximum 85dB is recommended by Hearing Health Foundation, OSHA and World Health Organisation as the safe listening level.

The PuroQuiet headphones also utilise the latest Bluetooth v4.0 technology for wirelessly connecting to other devices. The tangle-free connections can last up to 16 hours with active noise cancellation employed, making them perfect for long trips, and they can be used for up to 200 hours in standby mode between charges. The headphones stay wirelessly connected up to 30 feet, as well, so that parents can control the child’s device from the seat in front in the car or even the next room at home.

The super soft protein leather wrapped headband and ear cushions weigh only 169g ensuring all-day wearing comfort, combined with a smooth sliding arm so children can adjust to suit their head sizes. PuroQuiet Plus uses AL6063 aluminium for enhanced durability and comes in a choice of 6 colours for a stylish appearance that kids will love. The fold flat design also allows easy portability when kids are playing and travelling. The Puro Sound Lab’s PuroQuiet Plus wireless kids headphones are available from Amazon in a choice of 6 colors for an RRP of $139.99.

About Puro Sound Labs:

Established in 2014, Puro Sound Labs is dedicated to fighting the growing epidemic of Noise Induced Hearing Loss by providing healthy, affordable, high-quality listening products. Founder Dave Russell learned that his youngest daughter had developed Noise Induced Hearing Loss with doctors identifying her headphone’s excessive volume as the likely cause. Without a safe alternative to the damaging headphones on the market, Dave set out to create the solution. Puro Sound Labs has since created the world’s only studio-grade Bluetooth headphone that puts the safety of one’s hearing first. This family orientated company is now run by Dave’s daughters, Ashley, Christina, and Nicole who continue the commitment to build awareness and in the pursuit of reducing the impact of NIHL by developing new products and technologies to provide a solution to this growing epidemic.

For more information, visit www.purosound.com.