City of Duncanville Presents Fireside Chat with Ms. Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth

DUNCANVILLE, TX — The City of Duncanville is honored to announce our annual Black History Month fireside chat event featuring Ms. Opal Lee, renowned as the Grandmother of Juneteenth.

This engaging conversation will take place on Thursday, February 8, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, providing a unique opportunity for the community to connect with Ms. Lee and learn more about her incredible journey.

Ms. Opal Lee is a tireless advocate for Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration

commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Her passion for education and unity has made her a respected figure in communities nationwide.

The fireside chat will be held at D.L. Hopkins Jr. Senior Center (206 James Collins Blvd.

Duncanville, TX), offering an intimate setting for attendees to hear Ms. Lee share her

experiences, insights, and vision for the future. Due to limited seating, attendees are required to obtain free tickets for admission.

Free tickets are available at the Duncanville Recreation Center, 201 James Collins Blvd.,

Duncanville, TX. Ticket distribution will occur from January 23 to February 7 between 6:00 AM and 8:30 PM. Attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure participation in this unique fireside chat experience.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 8

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: City of Duncanville (specific venue to be announced)

Ticket Distribution: Duncanville Recreation Center, 201 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, TX

Dates: January 23, 2024 – February 7, 2024

Hours: 6:00 AM – 8:30 PM

For more information about the fireside chat or ticket distribution, please get in touch with the City of Duncanville at (972) 780-5094 or by email at Angela.Owens@DuncanvilleTX.gov.

Join us as we celebrate Black History Month and the rich history and enduring legacy of Ms.

Opal Lee. This fireside chat promises to be an enlightening and inspiring experience for all.