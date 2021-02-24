Perot Museum Kicks off Engineers Week With Daily Activities

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Make Plans To Visit Perot Museum During Engineers Week

Kids and adults alike can unlock their inner engineer with daily activities, building challenges, TECH Truck fun, experiments and more, while younger children can get hands on with robotics and crafts

Brainstorm, build, break and create! Recognizing the importance of training the STEM leaders of tomorrow, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will kick off Engineers Week with several days of buildable, makerspace fun including engineering-themed activities, experiments, challenges, crafts and more Thursday, Feb. 25-Sunday, Feb. 28.

From the gadgets and gizmos behind the world’s greatest innovations to robotics, games and TECH Truck activities, Engineers Week will be packed with amaze-your-brain adventures to appease all ages.

Guests can explore the field of engineering firsthand with professional engineers and educators, enjoy interactive demos, tinker with VEX robotics and partake in building challenges, games and more. Outside, visitors can check out the science-on-wheels TECH Truck for experiments led by Museum educators as well as take-home activities.

Perot Museum Operating At Limited Capacity

Children ages 5 and under can learn about robotics, make binary necklaces, and enjoy engineering-themed crafts in the Moody Family Children’s Museum.

Sponsored by VEX Robotics, Engineers Week is free with general admission. Member-only hours will be offered from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays and from 10-11 a.m. Sundays. As always, interactive activities will be disinfected regularly and hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the Museum.

The Perot Museum is currently operating at limited capacity with strict safety protocols in place. Timed-entry tickets should be reserved in advance at perotmuseum.org.

