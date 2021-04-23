Parkland to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 24

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Event provides opportunity for proper disposal of medications

DALLAS – Expired, unused and unwanted medications in our homes can possibly end up in the wrong hands and lead to something tragic. To prevent accidents and improper disposal of potentially harmful substances, Parkland Health & Hospital System and the Dallas County Hospital District Police Department are participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Parkland will host the take-back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24 at several of its Dallas County locations including: Moody Outpatient Garage, 5143 Maple Ave., Dallas 75235; Garland Health Center, 802 Hopkins St., Garland 75040; and deHaro-Saldivar Health Center, 1400 Westmoreland Rd., Dallas 75211.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members can drive into the parking lot, hand the medications to a law enforcement officer and drive away with no questions asked.

According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.

“A majority of misused prescription drugs are obtained from home medicine cabinets,” said DCHD Police Officer Samuel Barker “The event will allow individuals to safely and anonymously turn in any unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter medications.”

More than 4,153 law enforcement agencies across the nation took part in the 19th National Take Back Day event in October 2020. During that event, 985,392 pounds, or the equivalent of 492.7 tons, were collected at 4,587 sites.

Never Flush Medications or Drugs

“It’s also important to remember to never flush these substances or pour them down the drain. Flushing drugs can contaminate our lakes and streams and hurt aquatic species because most of these chemicals pass through treatment plants,” said Miranda Skaaning, Parkland’s Sustainability Manager. “Taking advantage of the drug take back programs ensures that we continue to protect our environment and wildlife.”

For more information about the proper way to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications, contact the poison experts at the North Texas Poison Center at Parkland, 1-800-222-1222, or visit www.poisoncontrol.org. For more information about Parkland, visit www.parklandhospital.com

