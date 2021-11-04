Park Place Dealerships to Give Away $100,000 Before the End of 2021

Facebook

Season of Giving Applications Due November 30

IRVING, Texas (November 1, 2021) – With many non-profits struggling going into the holiday season, a new initiative from Park Place Dealerships provides local organizations an opportunity to apply for assistance through the luxury automobile group’s SEASON OF GIVING campaign, which kicks off today.

Under the umbrella of Park Place Cares, the company’s philanthropic arm, Park Place’s SEASON OF GIVING campaign offers local non-profits the chance to apply for a one-time, end of year grant. The company will give away a total of $100,000 before the end of 2021 to deserving non-profits who are serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. The SEASON OF GIVING campaign coincides with the start of Park Place Dealerships’ 35th year of “Experts in Excellence” serving North Texas.

“Park Place has a long history of giving back to our community,” said Anam Ali Hashambhai, Park Place Dealerships Marketing Director. “Over the past 35 years, we’ve donated millions of dollars to deserving non-profits. We want to expand our benevolence giving this holiday season by reaching out to non-profits and organizations who haven’t received support from Park Place in 2021. We encourage local organizations to apply.”

Non-profit organizations must fit the following criteria:

Organization must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The charity must be able to support one of Park Place Cares’ Pillars of Giving which include: Education; Medical Research; Children’s Advocacy; or the Arts.

The charity must serve in at least one of the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall, Kaufman, Hunt or Johnson .

. The charity cannot have already received donations or in-kind support from Park Place in 2021.

Charities must apply by midnight Nov. 30, 2021.

Charities can apply at ParkPlaceCares.com and the winners will be announced December 6, 2021.

“Giving back is part of our culture,” said Tony Carimi, managing director of Park Place Dealerships. “Our members take great pride in knowing the company they commit so much of their time to is dedicated to making North Texas a better place to live. We have encouraged our members to reach out to organizations they are connected to and invite them to apply for a grant. We want to bless as many non-profits as we can during our SEASON OF GIVING.”

Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987 and has been engaged in the community through its support of the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy and education. Park Place employs more than 1,400 members. They operate eight full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover. Their BodyWerks Collision Centers in Fort Worth and Dallas, and the Park Place Auto Auction, round out the company’s offerings. For more info, visit parkplace.com.