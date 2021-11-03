Lancaster Council Proclaims Beverly D. Humphrey – Lady Tiger Track Team Day

Facebook

LANCASTER – There were kudos all around at the Lancaster City Council meeting last week when both the Lady Tigers Coach Beverly D. Humphrey (who already has the High School Stadium named after her) was read a proclamation by Lancaster Mayor Clyde C. Hairston.

The proclamation named October 25, 2021, as Coach Beverly D. Humphrey and the Lady Tiger Track Team Day. Great applause erupted in the standing room only crowd in the council chambers.

Hairston told the audience that Lancaster’s Lady Tiger Track team has had an unprecedented number of state championships. He added that Lady Tiger Coach Humphrey continually strives to instill in each young lady the desire to self-motivate and be an example among peers.

“Whereas to honor the many victories of the Lady Tigers Track Team and in recognition of its superior performance at the most recent 2021 UIL state track meet and as an honor of outstanding leadership and in recognition of Coach Beverly Humphrey being named the most winning coach in UIL history.”

Lady Tiger Track Team Has 13 Team State Titles

The Lady Tiger Track team has won 13 team state titles. Most recently the team tied for the Class 5A State Track and Field Team Title.

Hairston read the proclamation and presented it to Coach Humphrey and the track team members in attendance.

Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones also received kudos being recognized for her outstanding and impressive achievements. Not only did the city recognize Mauldin-Jones, but District 109 State Representative Carl O. Sherman was in attendance with a representative from his staff who read a proclamation, which he presented to her.

Also in attendance and saying a few words on behalf of Mauldin-Jones was 23rd District Senator Royce West. During a portion of the reading of the proclamation West said “repeat that” in regard to the work that Mauldin-Jones has done on behalf of the City of Lancaster since she took the position a number of years ago.