NSDAR Medals Presented to JROTC Students

NSDAR bronze medals were presented to outstanding JROTC cadets in three local high schools by Old Chisholm Trail Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Sandra Conley this spring. Cadet Aniya Watson of Carter HS received the outstanding cadet medal from Regent Conley at the April program. Regent Conley of the NSDAR Duncanville chapter also presented a Youth Citizenship Award medal to Cadet Aliya Larzeia at Carter High School.

Carter HS Presenters

Shown in the above photo are (L-R) Brian Henley, Ricky Williams (VFW Commander), Ms. Danielle Knighten, Sandra Conley, SFC (R) Frank Sheats, and LTC (R) Bernard Taylor, Carter HS 21st JROTC Battalion.

Military training in Dallas High Schools began in 1915. Judge J. M. McCormick, President of the Board of Education and a graduate of Texas A&M University, and C. J. Kennerly, a former West Point Cadet. introduced the program as the Dallas Cadet Corps. Cadets wore the insignia “DCC” on the collars of gray uniforms. During the first year 125 cadets were trained at Bryan High School (later changed to N. R. Crozier Technical High School) and 80 at Oak Cliff High School (now W. H. Adamson HS). In 1916, Forest Avenue High School (now James Madison High School) was opened and the third DCC unit was formed.

Carter High School was converted to a Junior ROTC unit at the beginning of school year 1968-69. The district lost a ROTC unit when Booker T. Washington High School was changed to an elementary school for 1969-70. The ROTC unit at Hillcrest High School was transferred due to the small enrollment, to the new Skyline high School effective school year 1970-71.

The district lost three ROTC units in 1970-71 when N.R. Crozier Technical High School was closed; James Madison was changed to Junior High School, and J.N. Ervin was changed to an elementary school. At the beginning of school year 1971-72 a total of 16 JROTC units existed in the DISD.

Cedar Hill High School JROTC Awards

Regent Sandra Conley, Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR, presented the JROTC bronze medal for outstanding cadet to Matthew Hollis, a junior. Cadet Hollis will serve as Battalion Commander during his senior year.

The Youth Citizenship Award recipient was Briseis Miller, a junior. Cedar Hill High School’s AFROTC program is directed by Michael Cort Stargell, Major, USAF (Retired) AFJROTC Senior Aerospace Science Instructor (SASI).

Faith Family Academy held their awards presentations in an outdoor event at their district office in DeSoto May 11. Old Chisholm Trail Regent Conley presented the outstanding JROTC cadet medal and certificate to Cadet Ensign Halley Garcia.

Cadet Ensign Melanie Flores, who had 245 hours of community service, received the Youth Citizenship award. V/R LCDR John Klag is in charge of the Navy JROTC program at Faith Family Academy. Last year Faith Family Academy’s NJROTC unit and its 160 plus cadets earned the Distinguished Unit Award with Honors. They are the first NJROTC unit in the country at a public charter school.