Atmos Energy Donates $20,000 to City of Lancaster

LANCASTER – It seems like the City of Lancaster Fire Department had an early Christmas gift this year from Atmos Energy.

The gift came in the form of a $20,000 check.

Atmos Energy presented the Lancaster Fire Department with the money to help purchase gas detectors for all the city’s fire trucks.

“I don’t know if you saw some of the recent explosions lately at people’s homes from gas leaks, now we’ll have equipment in each one of our apparatuses that will detect those leaks and it most definitely could save somebody’s life,” said Lancaster Fire Chief. Kenneth Johnson.

While Atmos Energy has given money to the City of Lancaster in the past, Atmos Energy’s Alfonso Hernandez said “We have donated to the non-profit Friends of Lancaster Police and Fire in the past, but not at this amount.”

The check was presented to the Fire Department at the May 9, 2022, Lancaster City Council meeting.

On hand to receive the check were not only Chief Johnson, but also Ellen Clark, Chairperson, Friends of Lancaster Fire and Police; Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston, additional City Council members and the entire Lancaster Fire Department night shift.

The $20,000 will purchase four combustible gas detectors in order for the fire department to have the ability to detect the presence of combustible gases when necessary.

Lancaster Fire Marshal Administrator Amber Wesson confirmed that the gas detectors have been ordered and the city is now awaiting on the delivery for installation.

“On behalf of the Lancaster City Council and city staff, I would like to thank Atmos Energy Corporation for granting the Lancaster Fire department wish list for the critical equipment they needed,” Mayor Hairston concluded. “This donation of $20,000 dollars is both an honor to our great men and women in the Lancaster Fire department and also to the citizens of Lancaster.”