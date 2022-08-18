Now Brewing: Shiner Beer and Academy Sports + Outdoors Launch New Collaboration

Facebook

Limited-time products on tap include apparel, drinkware, camping gear, coolers, and more

Calling all Shiner Beer fans, there’s some super cool gear coming to Academy Sports tomorrow and you’re going to want it all. I have my eye on a cooler, Cornhole game, a few mugs to use around the campfire and that vest is sweet! So, check it out and get a head start on your holiday shopping. The first-ever Magellan Outdoors x Shiner co-branded line will be available exclusively at Academy Sports + Outdoors beginning Friday, Aug. 19.

Shiner Beer and Academy Sports + Outdoors are launching an exclusive collaboration to turn outdoor activities into celebrations. Quench your thirst for adventure and show off your Shiner love with Magellan Outdoors x Shiner gear including t-shirts and fishing shirts, boat shorts, hats, coolers, koozies, outdoor games, grill accessories, a canopy, armchair, and a keg-shaped charcoal grill.

“The first-ever collaboration between Shiner and Magellan Outdoors offers unique assortments and creative designs to capture the fun of getting outdoors with friends and family,” said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ senior vice president of marketing. “This limited-time offering is the ultimate symbol of helping our customers quench their thirst for adventure and fun.”

With fun items starting at just $4.99, the unique, custom-designed collection will give customers the opportunity to show off their Shiner pride while fishing, grilling, tailgating, bar hopping, or however they choose to have fun.

“At Shiner, we think there’s no better place to enjoy a cold beer than the great outdoors,” said Matt Pechman, Shiner’s Head of Marketing. “That’s why we’re thrilled to join forces with Magellan Outdoors and Academy, for a collaboration made in beer heaven. We hope our new co-branded merch and functional gear will inspire our fans to get outside and make their next outdoor adventure one to remember.”

On tap for a limited time, the full collection will be available across Academy Sports + Outdoors’ 262 locations and online at academy.com/shiner. Prices vary by item and are available while supplies last.

About Shiner and the Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, by Czech and German immigrants brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. To this day, every drop of the award-winning beer is brewed right in Shiner, TX, where it all started 113 years ago. Visit us at www.shiner.com.



About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United

States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 262 stores across 17 states. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.