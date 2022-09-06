North Texas Food Bank Celebrates 40 Years with Family Event at Klyde Warren Park

Facebook

September 6, 2022 (Dallas) –The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will celebrate 40 years of serving the North Texas community with a family-friendly event at Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The anniversary event is free to the public and will feature face painters, balloon artists, a book reading of the NTFB’s children’s book, Hunger Bugs Me!, and music from the Ray Johnston Band. A portion of the proceeds from items purchased from the food trucks surrounding Klyde Warren will be donated to the NTFB to support its work to provide food for today and hope for tomorrow for the nearly 700,000 people in its service area facing hunger.

“Forty years ago during a period of inflation much like we are experiencing today, four Dallas women pledged to fight hunger in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “These visionary leaders – Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher, and Liz Minyard – began collecting and distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations across 13 North Texas counties, creating the North Texas Food Bank. The community is invited to join us in celebrating 40 years of service to the North Texas community and the people and organizations that have fought to close the hunger gap.”

Tickets are free and the first 100 people to arrive will receive a complimentary commemorative t-shirt. You will not want to miss our 40th birthday party celebration.

Another great way to help out is to bring jars of peanut butter to donate in support of the annual Peanut Butter Drive. This campaign aims to fight child hunger by collecting this nutritious, kid-friendly food item to distribute through NTFB Child Programs and Feeding Network.

For more information and to register for the free event, visit https://ntfb.org/event/ntfb-40th-birthday-party/