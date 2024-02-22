North Texas Food Bank Announces Weekly Day Camp for Children

Facebook

(Dallas, TX) – The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today its second annual day camp for children ages 8-11 on Mondays this summer from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the North Texas Food Bank Perot Family Campus located at 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075. Sponsored by Whataburger, the day camp will empower young people to understand and fight hunger in their community.

“Whataburger is pleased to once again partner with the North Texas Food Bank in sponsoring its second annual Kids Camp where children across North Texas will learn more about food insecurity and the role that they can play in closing the hunger gap,” said George Gonzalez, Brand Leader for Whataburger Region 1100.

Campers will spend the day at the NTFB’s Perot Family Campus in Plano participating in various activities to encourage learning and compassion surrounding the work of the Food Bank and how hunger impacts our neighbors, including children like them.

At the camp, attendees will receive a behind-the-scenes look at the North Texas Food Bank, including activities related to hunger, gardening and nutrition. Campers also will participate in a condensed volunteer activity of packing kitted food boxes for neighbors facing hunger.

“At the North Texas Food Bank, fighting hunger together means engaging everyone in our community – and that includes getting a jump start on empowering the youngest generation to understand and fight hunger in their neighborhoods and communities,” said Cassie Collins, Director of Community Engagement for the North Texas Food Bank. “The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country with 1 in every 6 kids facing hunger. Kids Camp will be a great way to build the next generation of hunger warriors.”

There are eight Kids Camp sessions available for sign-up.

June 3, 2024

June 10, 2024

June 17, 2024

July 1, 2024

July 15, 2024

July 22, 2024

July 29, 2024

August 5, 2024

The registration fee of $30 per child provides 90 nutritious meals to children in North Texas facing hunger. The North Texas Food Bank will provide a snack during the day, but campers should bring their lunch. Participating children may only attend Kids Camp one time during this season. Each camp session will be limited to 25 registrants and families with more than one child should complete a separate form for each child. Registration for Kids Camp can be found at www.ntfb.org/kidscamp.