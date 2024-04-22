New president announced at Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Facebook

Methodist Health System has named Michael Stewart as the new president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

A Florida native and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Stewart will begin the latest chapter of his 20-year career in healthcare on May 21, following six years as chief executive officer of Saline Health System in Arkansas.

“Michael brings a depth of experience to Methodist,” said Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer of Methodist Health System. “He is passionate about healthcare, our employees, and the communities we serve.”

Those communities have been served by Methodist Charlton for almost 50 years, an investment punctuated last year by the opening of the hospital’s new $71 million emergency department.

“Methodist was founded in the southern sector of Dallas almost 100 years ago, and our hospitals are still answering the call to serve those communities,” Chief Executive Officer James C. Scoggin, Jr., said. “We’re confident that Michael is the right leader to safeguard that century-long mission for years to come.”

Stewart started his career in healthcare in 2004 with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, working in various administrative roles before moving on to Tennessee-based Community Health Systems. That 12-year stint culminated in his being named CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of captain and putting his engineering skills to use overseeing a variety of construction projects.

Stewart and his wife, Trisha, have a 6-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. A lifetime member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, he also serves on advisory boards for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and UT’s McCombs School of Business.

About Methodist Health System

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $137.6 million in charity care in fiscal year 2022, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.