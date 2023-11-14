NEFT Vodka Becomes Scuderia AlphaTauri Official Team Partner

Facebook

These are exciting transformational times for Scuderia AlphaTauri and NEFT, two companies who share Austrian roots, with the rapidly expanding vodka producer seeing Formula 1, through our team, as the ideal vehicle to promote the NEFT Vodka Brand and expand its global footprint.

Quality, innovation and sustainability are at the heart of this global ultra-premium vodka Brand; concepts that it shares with Formula 1 and our team. Its two key tenets are sustainability and giving back. NEFT’s sustainability efforts are focused on minimizing its environmental impact throughout the entire production process via methods that are aimed at preserving the environment for the sake of generations to come.

NEFT’s packaging is as innovative as its product delivered in a recyclable, heat resistant unbreakable barrel that not only keeps its contents cold for several hours, even in warm temperatures and climates, and can also be taken places where glass is forbidden.

The award-winning vodka is the result of NEFT’s founder, Ekaterina Kuzmina’s, vision to produce a spirit made with two super-clean ingredients: non-GMO rye and Austrian crystal-clear spring water, with no additives; applying sustainable choices while aiming to raise environmental consciousness in its industry – all of which aligns perfectly with the pinnacle of motorsport and Scuderia AlphaTauri’s net zero goals.

Fabian Wrabetz, Scuderia AlphaTauri Director of Marketing and Communications: “Much like the sport of Formula 1, NEFT Vodka believes in the power of extraordinary and remarkable moments. Scuderia AlphaTauri is delighted to welcome this ambitious and ultra-premium brand to our growing portfolio of partners during this incredibly exciting and transformational period in the sport. We can’t wait to share this collaboration with the world in the years to come.”

Jeff Mahony, NEFT Global Inc CEO, “Scuderia AlphaTauri are the perfect partner for NEFT Vodka, as we enter the next era of our global business. Scuderia AlphaTauri provides the ultimate global stage to show the innovation and unrivalled taste of our ultra-premium vodka. We’re honoured to be an official partner of the F1 team during this pivotal time in both of our dynamic businesses. We couldn’t be more excited about what we can achieve together in the years to come”.

About NEFT Vodka

NEFT is an award-winning vodka crafted in Austria with just two ingredients: mineral-rich spring water and non-GMO rye grains. NEFT aims to reshape the way the world drinks, emphasizing sustainability with its ingredients and eco-friendly metal barrel packaging. NEFT Vodka’s smooth, distinct taste makes it perfect for sipping neat or enjoying a quality cocktail. Available in 1L, 750ml, and 100ml sizes. For more information, visit neftvodka.com.

Scuderia AlphaTauri will work closely with NEFT Vodka to deliver compelling and powerful brand activations in a responsible way, always respecting local and international conventions for spirits advertising.

Always drink responsibly, don’t drink and drive.