Dallas College Student Joins Cedar Hill ISD HVAC Team

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Anthony Freeman may be relatively new to Cedar Hill Independent School District, but he already has experience working in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Freeman, 20, joined the district in August. CHISD has four HVAC employees – two licensed and two unlicensed. While Freeman is part of the latter, he is currently working on his licensing at Dallas College-Cedar Valley in Lancaster. He’s expected to complete the program in May.

“Anthony is learning a lot, and he seems to be picking things up well,” CHISD Executive Director of Facilities & Operations Josh Skains said.

Freeman, who lives in Glenn Heights, began working for his father’s private HVAC company two years ago.

“I would pick up units from supply shops and help him install them,” said Freeman, who still works HVAC with his father on weekends.

Freeman’s father also did HVAC work in public schools, with experience in Dallas ISD. Freeman also has an uncle who works in HVAC.

“I like working in HVAC for Cedar Hill ISD,” Freeman said. “It’s a hands-on position, and it keeps me moving, too.”

