Museum of International Cultures Displays “The Last Supper” Quilt

Duncanville’s Museum of International Cultures invited the community to a special Easter presentation of “The Last Supper” Quilt April 20. Dr. Donald Locke, a retired dentist from Waxahachie, created the work of art, based on Leonardo DaVinci’s “The Last Supper.”

The quilt contains 51,816 squares, each ½ inch in diameter, resulting in a quilt that is 67 inches high and 183 inches wide. Since completing the quilt, Dr. Locke and wife Marilyn have traveled across the country to display the quilt at churches, shops and quilt shows.

The disciples are pictured with Jesus in the center. They are L-R: Bartholomew, James the Younger, Andrew, Judas, Peter, John, Thomas, James brother of John, Philip, Matthew, Thaddeus, and Simon.

Dr. Locke said, “We try to take the quilt where it’s invited, usually someone will see the quilt and tell their friends about it. That way we’ve popped around all over the country with it, plus have been five-six times to Europe. Our first show was a quilt show in Illinois. It’s a new experience everywhere we go, we meet so many different people. It’s been a great experience for us.”

“It took two and a half years, approximately 1,200 hours, to complete the quilt,” Dr. Locke said. “That doesn’t include the time spent shopping for fabric.” Joy Press from Godly, Texas handled the process of dyeing backing fabric, Dr. Locke said.

The Museum of International Cultures hosts a diverse variety of events throughout the year, according to Executive Director Mary Fae Kamm.A free Potluck dinner will be held April 27 at 7 p.m., celebrating the cultures of Israel. Music and dance will be included in the program. Everyone in the community is invited to attend and bring a salad, dessert or drink.

The Museum of International Cultures provides a venue of opportunities to enhance the public’s understanding, involvement and appreciation of contemporary world cultures through programs, seminars and exhibits The museum is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday by appointment; and closed on Sunday. Fees are $5 for youth under age 18 or seniors over age 55, and $7.50 for adults. The museum is located on the southbound service road at 411 S. U.S. Highway 67 in Duncanville. For information call 972-572-0462.

