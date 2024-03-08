Midlothian Police Investigate Chelsea Drive Homicide

Facebook

From the Midlothian Police Department: On March 5, 2024 at 8:56 PM, Midlothian Police Department patrol officers responded to the 500 block of Chelsea Drive to investigate a report of a shooting. Telecommunicators from the North Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center were told by a caller that a male had been shot inside the residence. Officers arrived and found an unresponsive male with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics from the Midlothian Fire Department transported the victim to Midlothian Methodist Hospital where he was declared deceased by Justice of the Peace Dan Cox. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Choyce Redmon of Midlothian.

At this time a suspect has not been identified. However, we believe this was a targeted assault. We are investigating this case as a homicide. Witnesses reported a dark-colored (possibly black) luxury sedan driving from the scene of the crime. The vehicle possibly drove from Chelsea Drive then north on Westminster Drive. We ask that any residents in that area check personal security footage for vehicles driving that direction around that time.

If you have any information pertinent to this case, please contact Detective Siegler at (972) 775-7674 or Philip.Siegler@Midlothian.tx.us.