Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa Unveils Exciting Spring Lineup: Spring Break Fun, Junior Golf Clinic, and Solar Eclipse Viewing

San Antonio, Texas (March 8, 2024) – Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, a newly-renovated Texas Hill Country resort located on 300 acres in San Antonio, announces its lineup of spring travel experiences for guests. The resort is kicking off the season with a lineup of fun Spring Break activities, a junior golf clinic at Hill Country Golf Club, and a special viewing experience for the solar eclipse.

“We are thrilled to kick off the spring season and welcome the warmer weather here in Central Texas by unveiling our seasonal travel experiences for guests,” said Steven J. Smith, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. “Our recreation team has developed a fun-filled schedule of activities the entire family will love, including nightly s’mores by the campfire and movies under the stars.”

The resort is offering a robust menu of family activities for Spring Break, between March 10 and March 23. The schedule will feature family fun activities including pool games, sand volleyball tournaments, water balloon tosses, kick ball challenges, nightly movies under the stars, and much more. Guests can also join Ranger Sean, the resort’s on-site naturalist and wildlife expert, for daily campfire talks and wildlife feedings where they can learn more about the animals who live on-site including Hill Country squirrels, black-bellied whistling ducks, Egyptian geese, Great Horned Owls, and more.

Between March 11 and March 14, the resort will host a junior golf clinic at Hill Country Golf Club. The clinic is open to children between the ages of six and 15. During the clinics, participants will learn the fundamentals of the game including short game techniques, how to use a driver, and golf etiquette on the course. The clinic will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day. Registration is required and can be made by emailing Guadalupe.vasquezjr@hyatt.com or by calling the pro shop at (210) 520-4040.

On April 8, the resort will host a special viewing event to help guests view the solar eclipse. Resort guests will have access to the driving range of Hill Country Golf Club, where they will have unobstructed views of the sky. The resort will provide special eclipse-viewing glasses to help guests safely view the celestial event.

Ideal for a spring getaway, Hyatt Regency Hill Country is home to a five-acre water park that is open year-round. It features a 950-foot lazy river with a sandy beach and float-up bar, multiple heated pools, and two large whirlpools including a lagoon-style waterfall jacuzzi in the adults-only section.

After a day of enjoying the resort’s amenities, guests will retreat to a newly-renovated room featuring an upscale ranch aesthetic. The new rooms feature luxe amenities, including a 65-inch ultra-high-definition television, hardwood flooring, walk-in showers with modern tilework, upscale fixtures, and more.

For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, please call (800) 233-1234 or visit HyattRegencyHillCountry.com.

About Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

The newly-renovated Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa is nestled among 300 secluded acres of the historic Rogers-Wiseman family ranch, a working ranch that operated for more than a century. With its location within easy driving distance from the San Antonio International Airport and the historic attractions of downtown San Antonio, the 500-room resort boasts an upscale, ranch-inspired aesthetic that perfectly blends the convenience of the city with the peaceful charm and hospitality of the Texas Hill Country. As a premier meeting destination, the resort features more than 100,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space customizable to fit the needs and preferences of every group. Guests can enjoy an array of world-class amenities including Windflower – The Hill Country Spa featuring 21 treatment rooms and locally-inspired treatments, as well as the perfectly-manicured 27-hole Hill Country Golf Club designed by world-renowned architect Arthur Hills. The resort is also home to an award-winning, five-acre water park with a FlowRider® wave machine, two-story waterslide, four swimming pools, and a country-style lazy river shaded by giant shady oak trees. A variety of incredible culinary experiences await guests including casual dining at Springhouse Café, a rustic Texas-inspired bar at Charlie’s Long Bar, and pool-side dining at Papa Ed’s Pool Bar and Grill and Vince’s Watering Hole. For reservations or information on Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, contact 210 647 1234 or visit us at HyattRegencyHillCountry.com. Follow Hyatt Regency Hill Country on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 160 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; the space to work, engage or relax; and expert planners who can take care of every detail. For more information visit www.hyattregency.com.