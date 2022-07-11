Midlothian Chamber Announces Legislative Luncheon Series Dates

Facebook

Midlothian, TX, July 11, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Legislative Luncheon Series over three dates starting in August into September.

The Legislative Luncheon Series is an opportunity to connect the communities of Midlothian and Ellis County with their local, state, and national representatives. First Financial Bank of Midlothian is this year’s presenting sponsor for the series.

“As a community bank, we support the Chamber and appreciate all the Chamber does to keep us connected with the businesses and people serving our community,” First Financial Bank Senior Vice President John Knight said. “It is our honor to be the presenting sponsor, and something we all look forward to every year.”

The 2022 series kicks off on August 3rd with State Representative Brian Harrison. County Judge Todd Little, County Commissioner Paul Perry, and County Sheriff Brad Norman will take part in the Ellis County Panel on August 24th. United States Representative Jake Ellzey will speak on September 7th.

“Our Legislative Luncheons are staple events for the Chamber,” Midlothian Chamber of Commerce President Melissa Shook said. “We hope these luncheons foster and further a connection between our community and those that represent them.”

All luncheons will be at the Midlothian Conference Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Tickets are available for purchase through the Chamber’s website.

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)6 organization that unites over 430 businesses and professionals in a joint effort for Midlothian area businesses to connect, grow, lead, and succeed. The Midlothian Chamber is the catalyst for economic growth for our members and the community through advocacy, education, and community enhancement.