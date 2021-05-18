Life High School Waxahachie Baseball Continues History-Making Journey

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Life High School Mustangs Play Friday at 5pm

(Waxahachie, TX) May 17, 2021 — The Life High School Waxahachie baseball team is continuing to make history with its defeat of the Celina High School Bobcats this past weekend. Ranked #4 in the state by Texas High School Baseball, the Bobcats took game one 9-5 in the best of three game series, but the Mustangs’ resilience ultimately led them to victory in the final two games.

After falling in game one, an outstanding pitching performance from Senior Ethan Starks shut the Bobcats down. Starks threw a two-hit game, holding Celina to one unearned run. The Mustangs broke the 1-1 tie in the top of the 7th with a run and Starks retired the Bobcats in order in the bottom for the win.

In game three, Celina got out to an early lead scoring two runs off senior pitcher Dominic Ortiz in the first inning. The Mustangs answered in the bottom of the 2nd inning capitalizing off back-to-back walks and a risky squeeze bunt play which scored two runs.

The Mustangs were leading going into the 7th inning when the Bobcats’ first baseman DJ Dell’Anno hit a single homerun to tie the game. The Mustangs needed a rally after two pop-outs started the bottom of the 7th. A walk from pitcher Anthony Boyle helped J. Keys get on base and Ortiz followed with a single. That set the stage for Jose Olvedo, who hit a line drive to left center, to score the game-winning run and clinch the series and Area Championship.

“Amazing series against Celina. Nothing but respect to them!!! Round three, here we come,” tweeted an excited senior team leader, Ethan Starks.

“This is one of the biggest wins in school history. To come out on top against a powerhouse in the likes of Celina is just incredible,” said Life School Athletic Director, Scott Thrush. “Nobody deserves this more than this group of young men and coaches. I wish our team the best of luck against another top notch program in Melissa.”

The Mustangs will now face Melissa in the Regional Quarterfinal round of playoffs. The best-of-three series kicks off on Friday, May 21st at Irving MacArthur High School at 5:00 PM. The second game will take place at the same location on Saturday, May 22nd at 12:00 PM. Game three, if needed, will take place 30 minutes after the end of game two.

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has schools in Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Lancaster, Oak Cliff, Red Oak, and Waxahachie. The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.