Latosha Herron-Bruff Named VP of DeSoto Development Corporation Board

The DeSoto Development Corporation is excited to announce a significant addition to its leadership team. Please join us in extending sincere congratulations to Latosha Herron-Bruff, the newly elected Vice President of our Board of Directors.

Latosha has already served as a dedicated board member for a year and brings invaluable knowledge to our organization. As the Senior Vice President of Inclusion & Community Engagement at the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC), she addresses the unique needs of underserved areas, especially in Southern Dallas, and her advocacy and commitment to uplifting marginalized communities is widely recognized.

Previously, Latosha dedicated more than ten years to Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, enhancing the quality of life for diverse Southern Dallas communities. Under her leadership, the organization achieved certification from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a counseling agency, providing vital financial education and affordable housing access.

With more than twenty years of experience championing underserved communities and a solid real estate background, Latosha’s leadership and vision have significantly influenced housing policy at various levels, leaving an enduring impact on community development.

She holds a certification in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from Cornell University reinforcing her commitment to supporting diversity through her affiliations with numerous organizations such as Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the South Dallas Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc.

Latosha is a resident of DeSoto and a Dallas native. In addition to her role on the DeSoto Development Corporation board, Latosha actively contributes to other organizations like Children’s Health, Southern Gateway Deck Park, and The Dallas Entrepreneur Center at Red Bird driving positive change across various platforms.

DeSoto Development Corporation is honored to have Latosha Herron-Bruff as our Vice President of the Board and is looking forward to her continued success and leadership.