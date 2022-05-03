Lancaster Appoints Ray Silva-Reyes As New Asst. City Manager

Facebook

Lancaster, TX – The City of Lancaster announces the appointment of Ray Silva-Reyes as Assistant City Manager. Silva-Reyes brings fifteen years of professional experience in both public and private sectors, and is replacing Fabrice Kabona who became City Manager in Madisonville in March.

Silva-Reyes began his engineering career in 2007, performing various civil engineering projects. He moved into municipal work in 2015 with the City of Red Oak as Director of Public Works and Parks & Recreation, and eventually became Director of Community Development before joining the City of Colleyville in 2018 as Director of Public Works.

With knowledge and experience with capital project oversight, during his municipal career he has been in charge of engineering, public works operation, fleet, building inspections, code compliance, parks, and recreation. “Ray will round out the leadership team we have in place at the City of Lancaster,” says Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones.

Silva-Reyes holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas Tech University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. He holds both a Wastewater Collection and a Water Operator license and has completed all requirements except the exam for Public Budget Management and Financial Management.

Ray and his wife Toshia live in Glenn Heights, Texas and are parents to four children. “I’m looking forward to serving the citizens of Lancaster,” says Ray. “I can’t wait to begin the next step in my career with the shining star of Texas.”

For more information please visit the City’s website at www.lancaster-tx.com. The City of Lancaster invites you to “like” the City on Facebook.com/CityofLancasterTX, follow us at Twitter.com/Lancaster_TX or register for weekly e-mail alerts regarding upcoming events on our website at www.lancaster-tx.com by clicking on “Notify Me”.