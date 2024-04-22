Lady Bird Returns: Texas Honey-Infused Cognac-Finished Bourbon Releases on May 11, 2024

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hye, Texas (April 11, 2024) – Garrison Brothers Distillery, Texas’ first legal whiskey distillery, is proud to announce the release of its award-winning Lady Bird. First released in 2023, this limited expression was inspired by the legacy of its namesake, Lady Bird Johnson, and honors her commitment to the environment and Texas native wildflowers. This year’s Lady Bird release yielded a total of 7002 bottles. On Saturday, May 11th, the first 1,000 bottles of Lady Bird will be available, first come first served at the distillery starting at 8AM. 2024 marks the second release year of Lady Bird which is the newest addition to Garrison Brothers’ bourbon portfolio.

Lady Bird, Texas honey-infused cognac-finished bourbon, starts its life as Small Batch that is aged for 4 years in new white American oak barrels before being infused with Burleson’s Texas Wildflower Honey for an additional 8-9 months, creating the exquisite cask strength HoneyDew. The bourbon is then transferred into French Cognac XO casks to mature for an additional 3 years. It is bottled at 114 proof, and each bottle is hand-sealed with a delightful Prairie Purple wax.

As described by Master Distiller Donnis Todd, “a harmonious marriage of honey and cognac flavors”, Lady Bird’s tasing notes include: freshly cut grass and sweet honey accompanied by subtle notes of black cocoa waffle cone and honey wafers; warm buckwheat pancakes, dark chocolate-covered cherries and malted milk balls; cognac cherries, dried figs and plums.

The creation of Lady Bird is a testament to the dedication and passion of Nancy Garrison, co-founder of Garrison Brothers Distillery, and Master Distiller Donnis Todd. This special expression helps raise money for the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, located in Austin. For every bottle sold, Garrison Brothers donates $5 to the non-profit organization, supporting their efforts in environmental conservation. The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center will also have an informational tent available for guests to learn more about their work at the distillery release day event.

“I celebrate the 2024 release of Garrison Brothers Lady Bird Bourbon. This marks the second year we’ve offered this beautiful and highly sought-after bourbon. Lady Bird continues to be a tribute to Lady Bird Johnson herself and the many gifts she gave us. It reminds us to take a minute to truly enjoy the extraordinary beauty of nature… and the extraordinary flavor in our glass. Garrison Brothers Lady Bird Bourbon embodies delicious notes of wildflower honey along with the delicate floral flavors and aroma that evoke a fine French cognac.” shares Nancy Garrison.

In 2023 with its first release, Garrison Brothers Lady Bird earned notable recognition including a Platinum medal at the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, and Gold at the 2023 San Diego Spirits Festival International Competition.

After May 11th, the remaining 6,002 bottles of Lady Bird will be available for online purchase by mid-May, and distributed to retail, restaurant and bar accounts nationwide. Lady Bird’s suggested retail price is $179.99.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 18,000 just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and the first distillery outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon, bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

In 2023, Garrison Brothers Distillery, was named Distillery of the Year and presented with the prestigious Bubble Cap award by the American Distilling Institute. Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe was awarded Platinum at the 2022 ASCOT Awards as well as at the Monterey International Wine & Spirits Competition also taking home the 2022 Spirit of the Year. Guadalupe continued to take home Gold awards in 2022 including: San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Diego International Wine & Spirits Challenge, Spirits International Prestige Awards (SIP), Denver International Spirits Competition and TAG Global Spirits Awards. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2021, Garrison Brothers’ Laguna Madre was awarded a Double Gold Medal along with one Silver Medal for Single Barrel and three Bronze Medals. At the Denver International Spirits Competition, Garrison Brothers won Best of Show in 2021, taking 1st place for their Cowboy Bourbon.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit garrisonbros.com or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.