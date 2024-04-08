Facebook

The grand opening of the new Kidsville Playground in Duncanville’s Armstrong Park on April 6 kicked off three days of free festivities for the community. Armstrong Park was packed Saturday afternoon, with hordes of excited kids, their parents¸ grandparents, and other relatives relishing the return of the playground.

Since its original opening in 1989, Kidsville has held an important place in the hearts of the community. Realizing the importance of the playground to the community, the City Parks and Recreation Department held a number of town hall meetings to gather input from concerned citizens.

The new playground keeps many of the traditional elements of the original Kidsville, like the beloved Fort. The new and improved playground also boasts a large splash pad. Concerns from parents about the original Kidsville were addressed in the updated design. Synthetic or faux wood replaced the previous wood and its splinters, while the Fort and its tunnels no longer enabled kids to disappear from their worried parent’s view.

Kidsville Grand Opening Program

The City of Duncanville’s elected officials who attended included Mayor Barry Gordon, City Councilmembers, and their families. Parks & Recreation Director Bart Stevenson introduced Mayor Gordon, who gave a short history of the park and its importance to the community. Park Board Chair Beth Ferrell also thanked the previous and current park board members, city staff, and volunteers for their dedication. She also announced the soon-to-open Joe V’s Smart Shop had donated hot dogs, sodas, and other refreshments for the grand opening.

Following the ribbon cutting by city and park department officials, a second ribbon-cutting was held at the new Splash Pad. Once the water sprays were turned on, no dry kid was left in the crowd. My friend Vicki said we could have made some bucks renting towels if we’d only thought to bring some.

Kidsville Playground and Splash Pad Hours

Going forward, the new Kidsville Playground is open from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. The splash pad will be open from 9 a.m. until sunset during the warmer weather. Park Director Stevenson said they haven’t set a firm date for when the splash pad will open or close this year but will remain flexible with regard to the weather.

The three-day festival events continued into Saturday evening, with Movies in the Park starting at 8 p.m. The Super Mario Bros. Movie invited families to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

Dark in the Park

Dark in the Park: A Solar Eclipse Festival runs from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. The exhilarating Solar Eclipse Festival is set to coincide with Monday’s 2024 Solar Eclipse.

Dark in the Park presents the electrifying sounds of The Emerald City Band, one of North Texas’s most loved party bands, on Sunday evening. Along with the live entertainment, a number of vendors offer unique services, and visitors can also indulge in such family-friendly activities as a thrilling zipline adventure against the night sky.

Eclipse Time

On April 8, it’s finally time to find your ideal spot for witnessing the rare solar eclipse. DJ Chingo Gringo will keep the energy high with an eclectic mix of tunes, while vendors and family activities will ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Free eclipse sunglasses will be provided to the first 2,500 attendees for a safe and enjoyable viewing experience.

For more information about any of the Dark in the Park events, please contact Duncanville Parks & Recreation at (972) 780-5070.