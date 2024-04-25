Jeptha Creed Distillery Launches 6-Year Wheated Bourbon

Facebook

SHELBYVILLE, Ky., April 23, 2024 — Shelbyville, KY – April 23, 2024 – Jeptha Creed, a women-owned craft distillery offering a range of award-winning craft spirits, proudly announces the launch of its 6-Year Wheated Bourbon. Known for the ground-to-glass maxim, the Jeptha Creed family farm grows renowned Bloody Butcher Corn, a non-GMO heirloom varietal that imparts a uniquely sweet yet nutty flavor profile to Jeptha Creed’s diverse and growing portfolio.

“We like to say that we’ve gone about creating our bourbon the most difficult way possible. It was about 9 years ago since our original experimentation that led us to know we would create and age a wheated bourbon,” says Joyce Nethery, Master Distiller and CEO for Jeptha Creed Distillery. “We are beyond thrilled the day has come to release our 6-year-old bourbon. This milestone makes us even more excited to see the beautiful flavor our Bloody Butcher Corn will continue to lend to our aging bourbon for years to come.”

Available on May 2, 2024, Jeptha Creed 6-Year Wheated Bourbon (46.5% ABV/93 Proof) has a mash bill of 75% Bloody Butcher Corn, 20% Malted Wheat and 5% Malted Barley, leading to a beautiful golden Citrine Gem hue. The 6-Year offers an aroma of brown butter, toasted almond and croissant, a medium creamy mouthfeel with fresh baked artisanal cinnamon bread with a honey glaze, tobacco and a bit of chocolate, finished with long, light, refreshing notes of white pepper, dark cherry and crème brûlée.

“Since we are the only distillery we know of aging bourbon for an extended amount of time using Bloody Butcher Corn, we are always so excited to see what flavor notes our guests and fans pull from our spirits,” notes Autumn Nethery, Co-Owner and Marketing Manager for Jeptha Creed.

Introduced in 2016, Jeptha Creed is owned and operated by Joyce and Autumn Nethery, a remarkable mother-daughter duo, standing as the only such team in Kentucky’s whiskey-making landscape. The Nethery family owns over 2,000 acres throughout Shelby County, which includes the distillery property and their home farm. Through careful craftsmanship and attention to detail, Jeptha Creed Distillery has gained a loyal following and earned several prestigious awards, including numerous gold medals and recognition from esteemed spirits competitions.

Jeptha Creed prides itself on being a ground-to-glass distillery, striving to be sustainable and thoughtful at every step of production. The 64 acres that make up the distillery property are covered in crops that produce grain, corn, fruits, and other ingredients that will go straight into the Jeptha Creed bourbon, vodka, moonshine, and brandy. Located along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, Jeptha Creed Distillery is open to visitors and offers tasting experiences, tours, and spaces to enjoy the delicious products.

The 6-Year Wheated Bourbon (SRP: $59.99) is available starting May 2, 2024, in the distillery gift shop, online spirit shop, and in select retail locations throughout KY, IN, TN, IL, MO, TX, FL, GA and CO. Find a store near you by visiting https://jepthacreed.com/where- to-buy/.

Located in Shelbyville, KY, Jeptha Creed Distillery uses old-fashioned methods to meet today’s demanding modern tastes. They use only the finest ingredients, locally grown and sourced to ensure their products meet the highest expectations for quality and flavor. Owned and operated by dynamic mother-and-daughter duo Joyce and Autumn Nethery, Jeptha Creed sits on 64 acres of farmland, where they grow the Bloody Butcher Corn used for all of their products, including vodka, moonshine, and bourbon.