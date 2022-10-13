Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

It’s party time in Duncanville with several exciting parties and special events on the Duncanville Chamber’s calendar for the next few weeks. The fun starts with the first “Rockin’ & Rollin in Duncanville Casino/Concert Night” this weekend. The event, sponsored by Frost, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 800 N. Main Street in Duncanville.

Duncanville Chamber President Steve Martin says Elite Casino Events will bring lively casino action to the party. There’s also a buffet dinner, dancing, and a live auction. Musical entertainment is provided by the popular local group, Shades of Gray. Single tickets start at $100 with high roller table for $900 and VIP tables $1,000. Call the chamber at 972-780-4990 to reserve your spot now.

“Burgers, Bowling & Business”

This happy hour event will be from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 21 at recently renovated Red Bird Lanes, 1114 S. Main Street in Duncanville. The Friday afternoon event is sponsored by Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, and replaces their monthly Fun after Five networking event usually held on a Thursday afternoon. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. and bowling starts at 4 p.m.

Participants are invited to form teams of four bowlers, with a maximum capacity of 96 bowlers on 24 teams. Each team will bowl three full games, using a 3-6-9 format. Bowlers receive a strike in the third, sixth, and ninth frames (automatically scored). Door prizes are given for colored head pin strikes, plus team prizes.

Martin says “This is a great networking event and a time to reward your employees and family to have some great fun with bowling and burgers.”

Cost is $25 a person or $100 for each team, and includes bowling, shoe rental, cheeseburger basket, drink, and desserts. The event is open to all, even those not bowling who just want to join the fun and watch their friends compete. Extra cheeseburger meals are $7.

Call Steve Martin or Hilda Cabrera at the Chamber at 972-780-4990 for reservations. For more information about upcoming Chamber events, please visit duncanvillechamber.org.