“If Then” Ambassadors Visit Dallas Arboretum

Philanthropist Lyda Hill and 25 “If Then” Ambassadors visited their 3D Statues on display at the Dallas Arboretum’s Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Oct. 22. The women leaders in STEM Ambassadors came from across the U.S. to participate in the event. The Ambassadors represent a variety of careers like aerospace engineering, cosmetic chemistry, robotics engineering, wildlife conservation, and more. Guests enjoyed a number of activities, including a scavenger hunt and demonstrations from the STEM leaders.

The AAAS IF/THEN® Ambassadors Program is a key element of the IF/THEN® Initiative, designed to further women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by empowering current innovators and inspiring the next generation of pioneers. They hope to encourage students, especially girls of all backgrounds, into STEM fields. Their motto is, “If you see it, you can be it.”

If Then Ambassador Activities

The Ambassador activities and special programs were held from noon to 4 p.m. Sat. in the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden at the Arboretum. Featured Ambassadors who attended included Roselin Rosario- Meléndez, Cosmetic Chemist; (New York, NY) & Jasmine Sadler, Dancing Rocket Scientist & STEAM Entrepreneur (San Diego, CA). Ronda Hamm, Entomologist and Educator (Indianapolis, IN); Kimberly Rain Miner, Climate Scientist & Research Assistant Professor (Los Angeles, CA); Nicole Sharp, Aerospace Engineer & Science Communicator (Denver, CO), Sarah Wilson, Robotics Engineer (Vail, CO), & Adriana Bailey, Scientist (Boulder, CO) were also featured in programs throughout the Garden.

Ambassadors Johanna Varner, Pika Biologist (Grand Junction, CO); Eriika Kurt, President & CEO (New York, NY); and Earyn McGee, Graduate Researcher (Tuscon, AZ) also participated. Kimberly Rain Miner, Climate Scientist & Research Assistant Professor (Los Angeles, CA); Becca Peixotto, Archeologist (Honolulu, HI); and Adrienne Starks, Stream Educator & Entrepreneur (Birmingham, AL) were also participating Ambassadors, along with Nicole Jackson, Health IT Product Strategist (Houston, TX); Bea Mendez-Gandica, Program Manager & Founder (Seattle, WA); and Jasmine Sadler, Dancing Rocket Scientist & Steam Entrepreneur (San Diego, CA).

Ambassadors Jenny Briggs, Fire Scientist/Assistant Dean (Golden, CO); Catie Cuan, Ph.D. Student and Artist (Stanford, CA); and Allie K. Miller, U.S. Head of AI Growth (San Francisco, CA) also participated, along with Sarah Wilson, Robotics Engineer (Vail, CO); Sydney Hamilton, Structure Stress Engineer (Long Beach, CA); and Tammy Goulet, Professor & Marine Biologist (University, MS).

Additional Participants

If Then Ambassadors with statues at the Perot Museum and Pegasus Plaza also attended, including Crystal Dilworth, Science Communicator (South Pasadena, CA); Allison Fundis, Ocean Explorer & Nonprofit Executive (New London, CT); Lataisia Jones, Scientific Review Officer (Washington, DC); Julie Mirpuri, Assistant Professor (Dallas, TX); Danielle Robertson, Associate Professor (Dallas, TX); and Jessica Taaffe, Global Health Scientist (Washington, DC).

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. The Children’s Adventure Garden is an additional $3 each for those 2 years old and up. Parking is $11 purchased online. For more information please visit dallasarboretum.org.