Harmony Public Schools Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Elementary Campus in Fort Worth

Elementary School Will Be 3rd Harmony Campus In Ft. Worth

[FORT WORTH] – Harmony Public Schools broke ground today on a new campus in Fort Worth–Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth Elementary. The elementary school will be located next to Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth high school and will be the third Harmony campus in Fort Worth.

Demand is high for student enrollment into Harmony Public Schools. According to the TEA in 2020, Harmony Public Schools outranked all other charter school systems in the state with the most students on their waitlist.

When completed, the new two-story, state-of-the-art campus will span over 78-thousand square feet and will have over 35 classrooms that includes science labs, a new playground and a soccer field.

“We are very excited to break ground on our third campus in Fort Worth,” said Harmony Public Schools North Texas District Area Superintendent Harun Karan. “This new elementary campus will include several state-of-the-art science labs, a maker space and much more, and will serve the Fort Worth community as an additional school of choice for students in grades K-5.”

And, since student safety is one of Harmony’s top priorities, the new school will house a gymnasium that also acts as tornado and storm shelter.

Special guests at today’s groundbreaking ceremony included Dr. Jared Williams, Fort Worth Council Member of District 6, and Arielle Kinney with the Texas Public Charter Schools Association.

The new campus is set to open for the 2023-24 school year and will serve approximately 600 students.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system employing roughly 4,000 school professionals statewide. Harmony’s DFW District has 18 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 8 North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and in Waco. The school’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools North Texas is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for both students and team members.

