GRAPEVINE’S 40TH ANNUAL MAIN STREET FEST DEBUTS: THE COTTON BELT COUNTRY CLUB!

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – The 40th Annual Main Street Fest – A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West, is set to swing into action, transforming the heart of Grapevine into a family-friendly celebration showcasing a unique blend of craft brews, live entertainment and community spirit. Now in its 40th year, Grapevine’s Main Street Fest is a must-attend event for visitors and locals alike and promises to be an unforgettable weekend of festivities May 17, 18 and 19.

This year, there’s an exciting new element to the festival to honor its position between the prestigious Byron Nelson and Colonial Golf Tournaments in DFW, a booming Golf Metroplex.

The all-new Cotton Belt Country Club is sure to be a Hole-In-One! Craft beer enthusiasts and golf aficionados alike are invited to immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind experience. Located at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Historic Cotton Belt Depot, guests will enjoy a host of engaging golf-themed activities that celebrate the spirit of the sport and craft brews including mini-golf, a putt and long drive contest and brews by the glass. Guests can also purchase a “membership” to the Country Club with access to the Clubhouse Pavilion where you can enjoy special seating, a private bar and receive a commemorative ball marker.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend that also includes a Carnival Midway, KidZone and countless food and shopping vendors, along with Historic Main Street shops, cafes and winery tasting rooms.

No inflation here! Tickets to Main Street Fest are once again $9 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors. Weekend passes are available for $20. There is complimentary admission until 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 17. General admission tickets are on sale now. More exciting details to come!

To learn more about Main Street Fest visit MainStFest.com. To plan your Grapevine getaway, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.