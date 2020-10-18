Go Back to the ’80s with Firehouse Theatre

Take a trip “Back to the ‘80s” with The Firehouse Theatre now through Oct. 25. The musical revue is directed and choreographed by Nick Hill, and co-directed by Jamie Perrin. Laura Merchant is the musical director for this nostalgic romp through the decade’s greatest hits. The revue is written by Neil Gooding, Stuart Smith, Brett Foster, and Scott Copeman.

All performances are held in a lovely outdoor setting at The Sound at Cypress Waters, 3111 Olympus Blvd. in Dallas. Performances are within the necessary current social distance restrictions. Remaining performances are Oct. 23, 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Derek Whitener, Artistic Director at The Firehouse Theatre, said, “When The Sound at Cypress Waters reached out wanting to offer a safely distanced outdoor experience, we jumped at the opportunity. We wanted to do something fun for the month of October. Offering the community the chance to dress up in 1980’s garb and just have a good time in the beautiful fall weather was too perfect to pass up. It’s a totally awesome show.”

Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume to the show, and a costume contest is held at each performance. Firehouse Theatre season ticket holders or anyone with a Flex Package should email the Box Office at [email protected] to plan their show experience. Tickets are available at bit.ly/FHBacktothe80s, with socially distance group prices ranging from $50-$100.

Back to the 80s Cast

Mr. Cocker- Noah Archibald; Ms. Brannigan-Georgia Fender; Tiffany-Lindsey Smith; Cyndi-Jessica Deskewies; Mel-Candace Robinson; Kim-Alexia Jones; Eileen-Ashlen Loskot; Laura-Jayden Russell; Debbie-Teil Dow; and Betty-Julie Moore. Also featuring Corey-Robert Mata; Kirk: Isaiah Christopher-Lord Harris; Alf Bueller-Britton Melton; Michael: Matt Householder; Billy-Maxwell Skaggs; Lionel-Cameron Roy Hall; Huey-Nolan James; and Feargal-Blake Seabourn.

Similar to films like Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and The Karate Kid, Back to the 80s is about the senior class of William Ocean High School, as remembered by now thirty something Corey Palmer. At 17, Corey is madly in love with his next-door neighbor, Tiffany Houston. She’s one of the coolest girls in school, but busy mooning over Michael Feldman. Michael and his friends are athletic and good looking–the kind of guys that Corey and his friends dream of being. While they may not be the coolest guys in school, they are still one up on Feargal McFerrin III. His best friend is his computer, and he believes such crazy notions as that CDs will replace cassette tapes one day.

“Back to the 80s” has it all. There’s a Star Wars dream sequence, high-energy dance routines, an obligatory 80’s party scene, copious amounts of blue eyeshadow, and 20 cans of hairspray. Plus some of the most popular songs ever written, resulting in a musical that’s sure to delight and entertain audiences of any age.

The Firehouse Theatre in historic Firehouse #1 in Farmers Branch presents live performances and training through engaging artistic expression. For more information visit thefirehousetheatre.com or call 972-620-3747.

