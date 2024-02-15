Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown Appointed to Lead National League of Cities’ Council on Youth, Education, and Families

Facebook

Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Council on Youth, Education, and Families. Mayor Brown was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor-Elect David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA.

“I am deeply honored to lead the National League of Cities’ Council on Youth, Education, and Families,” Mayor Brown said. “Investing in our youth and fostering strong educational opportunities are crucial pillars for the growth and prosperity of our communities. This appointment is not just a responsibility but serves as a platform to champion the future of our city and the nation.

Brown said through this role she will have the opportunity to shape policies and initiatives that will positively impact the lives of young people and their families, ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for all.

“My commitment to youth, education, and families serves as the cornerstone of strong, vibrant communities. By championing education, fostering youth development, and supporting families, I will pave the way for a brighter future for all, ensuring that our cities thrive and flourish for generations to come,” Brown added.

As a member of NLC’s Council on Youth, Education, and Families Mayor Brown will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking, and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils play an integral role in NLC’s work, bringing local leaders together to share ideas and inform NLC policy about the issues and challenges facing every kind of community in America,” said NLC President Mayor David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA. “I’m excited to have Mayor Sonja A. Brown serve on NLC’s Council on Youth, Education, and Families. The council will ensure that all of our cities, towns, and villages have access to ideas and resources they can use to thrive.”