FRIGHTS’N LIGHTS ILLUMINATES HALLOWEEN SEASON OCTOBER 1-31 AT FRISCO’S RIDERS FIELD

The Lightmare Before Christmas’ is back in Frisco, along with new, interactive attractions to add to the wonderland of Halloween delight.

FRISCO, Texas (September 12, 2022) – Frights’n Lights Frisco, Texas’s ultimate Halloween adventure – where ghouls glow, spirits shine and things go “bump” in the light – is back for a 2022 Halloween season October 1-31 at Riders Field in Frisco. Frights’n Lights is produced by Peerless Production Group, which also produces Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, a magnificent light show and winter carnival experience that will also be held at Riders Field from November 18 through December 31.

Bridging the gap between basic pumpkin patches and scary haunted houses, Frights’n Lights Frisco is bringing with it new experiences to keep your gaggle of ghouls entertained for hours. Crystal Lake Black Light Axe Throwing, an all-new feature, will allow you to test your axe-throwing skills – but beware: The residents of Crystal Lake don’t take too kindly to strangers! Also new for ’22 is the Click or Treat Photo Pop-up with frightening photo opps guaranteed to give your feed a pop.

Frights’n Lights returns with the glow of thousands of carved jack o’ lanterns in all shapes and sizes. Guests will interact with a thrilling cast of Hollywood’s most iconic, spine-chilling stars brought to life by a ghoulish gallery of giant-sized lanterns and lights. Popular attractions include the Headless Horseman’s Haunted Hay Maze – Journey to Sleepy Hollow, where guests will try to help Ichabod Crane escape the maze before the strike of midnight. (You might lose your way, but don’t lose your head!)

Games, rides and crafts – along with frighteningly delicious food and beverage offerings – make Frights’n Lights Frisco a unique fall experience where “phantasmic” photos and unforgettable memories are made for the whole family.

“With the right balance of silly and spooky, we’ve created a truly unique fall attraction that puts fun before fear, the only one of its kind in the USA,” said Warren Michael Lyng, vice president of PPG, producers of the unparalleled experience. “When you see Frights’n Lights, you’re seeing the best of fall family entertainment that will have you saying, ‘This is Halloween, this is Halloween!’”

Tickets begin at just $19.99 and are available for purchase at www.FrightsnLights.com.

For die-hard (see what we did there?) Halloween enthusiasts, an exclusive VIP experience features entrance to the trick-or-treat trail experience around the park, meet-and-greets with costumed characters, pumpkin painting, a Frights’n Lights souvenir cup and drink, the all-new ‘Save Halloween’ Adventure Scavenger Hunt, FREE parking, and 10% discount on all retail purchases.

Frights’n Lights Frisco

Riders Field (formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark)

7300 Roughriders Trail

Frisco, Texas 75034

October 1-31, 2022

